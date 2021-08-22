COVID-19: Referendum drive targets approval of Medigen jab

CAMPAIGNING CONTINUES: The move comes as a separate appeal to revoke the approval of the vaccine was rejected by the Taipei High Administrative Court

Staff Writer, with CNA





A psychiatrist on Friday announced that he is collecting signatures to initiate a referendum seeking to overturn the emergency use authorization of the domestically developed Medigen COVID-19 vaccine.

Clinical psychiatrist Su Wei-shuo (蘇偉碩) said that his goal is to collect at least 100,000 signatures and initiate the referendum, asking voters: “Do you agree that the government should revoke the authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, as the vaccine has not undergone phase 3 clinical trials and has been approved based on immunobridging data?”

The effectiveness of the Medigen vaccine against COVID-19 is questionable, Su said.

The drugmaker obtained the authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) without conducting phase 3 trials, which does not conform with international norms, Su said.

The conditional authorization for the Medigen jab was issued on July 19 after the FDA’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in favor of the drugmaker’s application.

The committee’s decision was based on immunobridging data that showed that phase 2 trial participants who received the Medigen jab developed higher levels of COVID-19 antibodies than people who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Approving vaccines based on immunobridging data has been discussed by health bodies in other countries, but there is no consensus on the validity of such data.

Before Su’s proposal would be put to a vote, he would have to collect signatures from at least 0.01 percent of the number of eligible voters in the last presidential election, which is 1,931 people based on 19,311,105 eligible voters last year.

Separately, an appeal by two former government officials of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), who sought to invalidate the authorization for the Medigen jab, was rejected by the Taipei High Administrative Court.

The appeal, filed by former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) and former minister of health and welfare Yaung Chih-liang (楊志良) on Aug. 4, was rejected as “neither of them were eligible parties,” the court said, adding that people are free to choose which of the vaccines authorized in Taiwan they want to be inoculated with.

An individual’s willingness to receive a certain vaccine is legally irrelevant, the court said.

With the Medigan jab receiving approval, Taiwanese were given a third vaccine brand to choose from, which does not hurt the plaintiffs’ rights or legal interests, the court said.

As Hau and Yaung were not involved in the authorization process, they have no right to appeal the FDA’s decision, the court said.

The jab was conditionally approved because there was a public contingency, it said.

Since Monday, people could make appointments for receiving the Medigen jab, with vaccinations starting tomorrow.