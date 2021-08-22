Biden’s remark not a vast policy shift: experts

Staff writer, with CNA, Washington





US President Joe Biden’s pledge this week to “respond” in the event of an attack on Taiwan was intended to reaffirm Washington’s commitment to the nation, but does not signal a substantive shift in policy, US analysts said.

In a TV interview on Thursday, Biden disputed the idea that the US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan might undermine the credibility of its commitments to allies, including Taiwan, calling them fundamentally different situations.

The US would “respond” if anyone were to invade or take action against a NATO ally, Biden said, before adding: “Same with Japan, same with South Korea, same with Taiwan.”

Observers were quick to note that the remark might have been a slip, given that the US has explicit defense agreements with NATO, Japan and South Korea, but has long maintained a policy of “strategic ambiguity” on the defense of Taiwan.

Several US experts said the remark should be interpreted in a more general light. Some paid more attention to remarks by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, which they described as more “deliberate” and “precise.”

Sullivan said on Monday that the US treats its commitments to its allies as “sacrosanct,” adding: “We believe our commitment to Taiwan and to Israel remains as strong as it’s ever been.”

Richard Bush, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank, said that Biden likely misspoke when he suggested that the US has a treaty commitment to Taiwan.

Bush said Sullivan “was more precise in associating Taiwan with Israel. We don’t have a treaty commitment to Taiwan, but we care deeply about its security.”

Bush served as chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) from 1997 to 2002.

Ryan Hass, former director of Taiwan, China and Mongolia affairs on the US National Security Council, said he believed Biden and Sullivan were trying to underscore Washington’s determination that cross-Taiwan Strait differences be resolved peacefully.

“They both also seemed to signal that it would be costly and dangerous for any country to challenge America’s commitments to its security partners around the world,” Hass said.

Stephen Young, who was the director of the AIT’s Taipei office from 2006 to 2009, said that Biden’s wording in the interview had been “clumsy.”

“The good news is that the Biden administration is signaling robust support for Taiwan in the wake of the Afghanistan fiasco,” he said.

“The message is that Beijing ... should be very careful in any assumption that Washington would look the other way” if China threatens Taiwan, he added.