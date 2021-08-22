Budget increases across the board

By Wu Su-wei, Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer





National defense spending for fiscal 2022 would increase 3 percent, or an additional NT$372.6 billion (US$13.32 billion) compared with fiscal 2021, if approved by the Legislative Yuan, according to the Executive Yuan’s initial budget estimates.

The defense budget has been prepared according to the budget submission from the Ministry of National Defense, Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) said yesterday.

The Executive Yuan is to review the proposed general budget for the next fiscal year on Thursday.

The ministry had reportedly planned to propose a NT$200 billion special budget for the production of missiles with precision-strike and far-strike capabilities.

Chu said that this was not included in the budget report, so it would not be among the items reviewed at the Executive Yuan.

The fiscal 2022 budget looks to disburse NT$2.25 trillion, growing by 5.4 percent, or NT$116.2 billion, over the fiscal 2021 budget, Chu said, adding that the projected annual revenue, at NT$2.23 trillion, has increased by 9 percent, or NT$185 billion.

Social welfare comprises the greatest expenditure at NT$594.7 billion, growing 6.4 percent compared with the previous budget, followed closely by defense spending, he said.

Infrastructure spending, at NT$146 billion, is budgeted to grow by 18.6 percent, he said.

Government expenditures to address a decline in the birthrate comprise the greatest budget increase at NT$80 billion, growing by 50.1 percent, or NT$26.7 billion, he said.

Leading to the increase are subsidies to be provided to parents with children up to five years old, stepping up funding to create better environments for families with newborn children, and daycare and education subsidies for families with children up to six years old, he said.

The next session of the Legislative Yuan is scheduled to convene in September.