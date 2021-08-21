Three Tibetans lose court battle over residence permit

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter, with CNA





Three Tibetans with Nepalese passports on Thursday lost their legal battle for residency in Taiwan, after the Taipei High Administrative Court decided that they were ineligible for Alien Residence Certificates.

The ruling came after the applications of Karma Thinley, Rinchen Choedon and Pema Dolma were denied by the National Immigration Agency on March 29, 2019.

The agency at the time notified the three that they had to leave Taiwan within 10 days after their visas expired.

The three appealed the decision, saying that they were stateless and entered Taiwan with forged passports.

The three also sought a provisional injunction to block their deportation until the final verdict.

On Thursday, the court ruled that they were citizens of Nepal, citing authorities in Kathmandu.

They had breached the terms of their visas and the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法), the court said.

Investigators said that the three had entered and exited Taiwan numerous times between 2002 and 2016.

Investigators had hired a legal consulting firm in Nepal that vetted their backgrounds and confirmed their citizenship status, they said.

The three had been supported by pro-Tibetan groups in Taiwan, which said that they had fled persecution in Tibet and lived in exile in Nepal.

Court documents cited Karma Thinley as saying: “Taiwan is a place of democracy and freedom. I want to stay here.”