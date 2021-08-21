COVID-19: CPBL eyeing eased curbs for fans

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Professional baseball teams are to get a short respite this weekend, before the second half of the CPBL season is to start on Tuesday next week.

League officials yesterday said that COVID-19 prevention regulations might be updated ahead of the next games, pending a widely awaited announcement by health authorities on nationwide regulations, with a level 2 COVID-19 alert set to expire on Monday. The league and all five teams are hoping that they can expand a 25 percent-of-capacity attendance limit, and lift bans on eating and drinking in the stands, the officials said.

CPBL commissioner Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) said that the second-half season would start on Tuesday and run through Nov. 21, with a one-week buffer for games postponed due to rain.

The best-of-five playoff series would commence in the first week of December, followed by the best-of-seven Taiwan Series, which would wrap up in the second or third week of that month, he said.

It would be the latest-running season in the history of the CPBL, which had its inaugural season in 1990. Due to a domestic COVID-19 outbreak, the season was suspended in May and restarted last month, with strict COVID-19 protocols for players, team staff, officials and fans.

After consulting with health authorities, the CPBL implemented a “COVID-19 bubble” for players and team staff, with regular virus testing. Fans and reporters were required to register before entering a ballpark and wear masks at all times.

In a rescheduled game yesterday, the CTBC Brothers won 2-1 against the Wei Chuan Dragons at Taipei’s Tianmu Stadium.

The Brothers on Tuesday clinched the first-half title when they defeated the Rakuten Monkeys 9-4 in Taoyuan.

The result meant that the Uni-President Lions had to settle for second place at the season’s midpoint.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s professional soccer season also resumed, with TSG Tainan visited Taipower in a rescheduled match on Sunday.

However, while other postponed matches are to be scheduled, regular games of the Taiwan Football Premier League season are likely only to resume in November, league officials said yesterday.

Women’s soccer is likely to resume in late October, they said.

Virus curbs, including testing requirements, mask mandates and games held in empty stadiums, might be revised until then, they said.