COVID-19: Miaoli bars local COVID-19 vaccine

UNANIMOUS: While the resolution is non-binding, it casts doubt on public confidence in locally developed vaccine Medigen, as even DPP councilors approved the motion

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Miaoli became the second county in the nation to challenge the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) administration of a locally developed COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp after the local council on Wednesday unanimously passed a non-binding resolution requiring that residents be injected only with vaccines recognized by the international community.

The motion was proposed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus and passed without objection by the Miaoli County Council, including Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councilors.

The resolution, although non-binding, reflects public distrust of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Taipei-based drug maker, even after the company on July 18 secured emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration.

Syringes containing the Medigen COVID-19 vaccine are displayed in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

“We are not against Taiwan-made vaccines, but vaccines manufactured by Taiwanese firms should only be administered after manufacturers have completed all required certification procedures,” the KMT caucus said in a statement.

Medigen and United Biomedical, another COVID-19 vaccine developer, are both private firms, and people might not be able to seek redress if they experience severe side effects or other health issues after getting inoculated, the caucus said, adding that public concern about locally produced vaccines deepened after United Biomedical failed to secure emergency use authorization.

Miaoli County Councilor Yu Wen-chung (余文忠) of the KMT said the party had received complaints from local residents saying they did not want to be guinea pigs for Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“After a careful assessment of the issue, we think we need to make a motion to show that the KMT caucus cares about the residents of Miaoli,” he added.

The Taoyuan City Council on July 27 passed a similar non-binding motion proposed by KMT councilors.

All vaccines administered to city residents must have third-phase trial data and certifications from the international community, the motion states. However, voting was split along party lines.

While the county government said it would decide if it should enforce the motion, the Miaoli County Health Department said that people have to register for the vaccines they want to receive and make an appointment accordingly.

The department added that it respects each individual’s choice of vaccine.

The central government has the ultimate authority to mandate vaccination, and the department simply inoculates people with vaccines allocated by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, it said.

The resolution also generated heated responses online, with some saying that KMT lawmakers had no business meddling in what was supposed to be a personal matter.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, on Wednesday said that the vaccination policy is stipulated and enforced by the central government to ensure consistency nationwide.

Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine has been dogged by controversy since its development phase, with the main issue being the use of immunobridging — a method of determining vaccine efficacy in lieu of late-stage clinical trials — to be granted an EUA.