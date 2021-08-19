Dropout volunteer recruits paid more than NT$100 million in fines last year

By Aaron Tu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The government collected more than NT$100 million (US$3.59 million) in fines last year from volunteer recruits who prematurely ended their military service, a report released by the National Audit Office (NAO) has found.

The Ministry of National Defense said that while 90 percent of recruits are volunteers — achieving a ministry goal — a record number of volunteers do not finish their military commitments.

The ministry said that it plans to raise its recruitment target.

From January, recruits with demerits for moral offenses were no longer considered, while recruits were already required to have no less than a high-school education, no tattoos that contravened military standards and no criminal record, including drunk driving.

Those with poor performance after their first year in the military would be removed from the service, it said.

Last year, volunteer recruits who prematurely ended their military service paid NT$105.62 million in fines, up from NT$17 million in 2016, the report said.

Former military personnel who collectively owed the government NT$18.45 million in fines for prematurely leaving the service also successfully applied for NT$61.5 million in retirement funds, the report said.

Some fines showed as not being paid because people were paying them in installments, the NOA said, adding that poor communication between the military and government, as well as issues with the fine payment system, were other reasons for fines remaining unpaid.

The ministry said that it would use the report to make improvements.

Given the high number of volunteers and the high number of dropouts, military recruitment did not change much year-on-year, the ministry said, without specifying how many had volunteered or left the service.