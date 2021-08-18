Taipei museum highlights seeds, from their origins to their uses in daily life

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The National Taiwan Museum in Taipei on Monday held an online event for the opening of a special exhibition on the history and role of seeds.

The livestream was hosted by museum director Hong Shi-yo (洪世佑) and exhibition curator Yang Fu-chun (楊富鈞) on the museum’s Facebook page.

The exhibition, which opened on Tuesday last week, is titled “Seeds: A Story of Eras” (孩籽 : 聽種子的故事) and explores the use of seeds in daily life, the role they play in the environment, as well as their origins and history, the museum said.

Seeds have always been present over the course of human progress, whether as sources of food or an important component of the ecosystem, it said, adding that the exhibition would hopefully inspire people to think about sustainability.

The exhibition highlights the ubiquity and importance of seeds through examples such as skincare products, coffee and cakes, it said.

Seeds can even be found in the paintings of Leonardo da Vinci, Johannes Vermeer, Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet, it added.

“If seeds never appeared on Earth, these beautiful things that enrich our lives would have never existed,” the museum said.

One section of the exhibition provides an introduction to the history of seeds from Runcaria — the earliest known precursor to seed plants — up until the rise of the flowering plants in the late Mesozoic period, it said.

Another discusses the special characteristics that seeds possess, the museum said.

To encourage people to take advantage of the museum’s collection and scientific resources, it has granted a Creative Commons license for the more than 100 digital images of seeds that were created for the exhibition, it said.

The aim of the initiative would also be to facilitate the dissemination of cultural resources and knowledge, as well as to promote dialogue, the museum said.

The exhibition is in the museum’s Main Building and runs through Oct. 31.