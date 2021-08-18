Ambassador to the Holy See Matthew Lee (李世明) on Sunday embarked on a five-day, 108km pilgrimage along the Way of Saint James to pray for Taiwan while documenting the journey on the embassy’s Facebook page along the way.
Lee said several cardinals encouraged him to undertake the last leg of the famous pilgrimage from Sarria to Santiago de Compostela in Spain, where the apostle Saint James is reputed to be buried.
The pilgrimage, also called the Camino de Santiago, is celebrating a Holy Year, as the Feast of Saint James on July 25 fell on a Sunday this year.
“Inspired by our work, encouraged by cardinals and driven by our commitment to Taiwan, we are taking advantage of the summer to embark on a five-day ‘Walking for Taiwan’ journey,” Lee wrote on Facebook.
On each leg of the journey, Lee plans to document his austerities, meditations and prayers under the hashtag “Walking for Taiwan” (#為台灣而走).
Some Catholics were moved by the gesture, saying online that it is the first time a Taiwanese official has embarked on a Catholic pilgrimage.
Lee chose to depart on Sunday to mark Assumption Day, an important Catholic holiday that celebrates the Virgin Mary’s assumption into heaven after her death, but began documenting the trip two days before by posting a photograph of his supplies.
Emphasizing the importance scripture places on preparation, Lee on Saturday visited friends and relatives of Andres Diaz de Rabago (賴甘霖), a 104-year-old Spanish Jesuit priest who dedicated half of his life to Taiwan.
They helped the ambassador obtain a “pilgrimage passport,” while giving valuable advice about the journey and a walking stick, he said.
Lee also visited Archbishop of Santiago de Compostela Julian Barrio Barrio, who invited him to attend Mass and offered his blessing for the journey.
Lee set out from Sarria before sunrise at 7:18am on Sunday and took about seven hours to walk the 22.2km to Portomarin, climbing the equivalent of 40 stories, which was made easier by his newly acquired walking stick.
As there are not many Asian tourists in Europe at the moment due to COVID-19, Lee said that many of his fellow pilgrims were curious about where he came from.
Many of them, upon hearing he was from Taiwan, gave a thumbs-up in recognition of the nation’s donation of masks and other supplies at the beginning of the pandemic, as well as its persistent pursuit of democracy and freedom in the face of external threats, he said.
Lee said he spent the first day of his journey meditating on Pope Francis’ letter to Archbishop Barrio last year that inspired the theme of this Holy Year, in which he spoke of “leaving one’s self and undertaking to meet others.”
“Following in the footsteps of the Apostle, we leave our self, those certainties to which we cling, but with a clear objective in mind, we are not wandering beings,” the pope wrote.
Taiwan’s clear objective is the pursuit of freedom, democracy and human rights, Lee said.
Like a pilgrimage, the path can at times be stormy or sweltering, but “encouragement from others makes us feel that we are not alone in walking on the right path; that small, but beautiful Taiwan can also burn bright,” he said.
