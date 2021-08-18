A police officer in New Taipei City faces possible criminal charges after he was alleged to have arbitrarily detained and shackled a migrant caregiver on Monday.
The allegations of police abuse came to light on Monday evening, after Huang Tzu-hua (黃姿華), a representative of a domestic caregivers’ union based in Taoyuan, posted an account of the episode on Facebook.
The woman, a domestic caregiver for an elderly Taiwanese woman in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), went downstairs on Monday to throw out the garbage, Huang said.
As she stood outside talking on the telephone with her friend, she was approached by a policeman, who shouted at her and demanded to see her Alien Resident Certificate (ARC), Huang said, adding: “Who takes their ID to throw out the trash?”
The officer, who apparently assumed the woman was a runaway migrant worker, handcuffed her to a chair at a nearby 7-Eleven store, Huang said.
He then drove her to Jhongsing Bridge Police Station, where her legs were shackled and she was interrogated, Huang said.
After police determined that the caregiver was working in Taiwan legally, they agreed to release her, but made no offer to return her to where she had been arrested, Huang said, adding that, as she had just gone to throw out the garbage, she did not have any money on her to take a taxi, and had to find her way home using Google Maps.
Huang said the woman was distressed not only because of her treatment, but also about being away for so long from the elderly woman she is responsible for.
Sanchong Police Precinct Chief Lin Ku-ting (林故廷) said he was “furious” upon learning of the incident, and had ordered an overnight investigation to uncover what had happened.
He said the officer in question, surnamed Hsieh (謝), defended his actions, saying he had approached the woman because she was “looking around” suspiciously and had a “strange expression.”
Lin cited Hsieh as saying that he and the woman got into an argument because of a “language barrier,” so he decided to bring her to the police station to confirm her identity.
However, the department concluded that Hsieh’s actions were in breach of police conduct, Lin said, adding that it has asked the New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office to investigate him under the Criminal Code for possible offenses against personal liberty.
Hsieh would be transferred from frontline police duty until prosecutors decide whether to press charges, Lin said.
“The consequences will be severe” if he is found liable, he added.
Lin said he visited the caregiver on Monday night to apologize and explain how the department was following up on the incident.
