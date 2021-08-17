COVID-19: Outbreak still driving furloughs: ministry

Staff writer, with CNA





The number of workers on furlough programs increased over the past week to more than 57,000, as the tourism industry contracted amid a spike in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.

The number of people on unpaid leave programs rose by 2,449 from a week earlier to 57,781 as of Sunday, the ministry said.

The number of employers who had unpaid leave programs rose by 255 to 4,702, ministry data showed.

The increase in furloughed workers was partly due to the effects of COVID-19 on the tourism industry, including travel agencies, Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said.

In the past week, one travel agency reported that it had placed more than 500 employees on unpaid leave, Huang said.

A hotel in northern Taiwan, another in central Taiwan and one in the south each reported that they had placed 100 workers on furlough in the week, he said.

One silver lining was that the demand for public transportation increased, after restrictions on the movement of people were eased when the COVID-19 alert was lowered to level 2, he said.

As a result, a bus company reported that it had ended its unpaid leave program early, allowing more than 500 of its employees to return to work, he added.

With some COVID-19 restrictions eased, the local job market could improve by the end of the month or early next month, Huang said.

The ministry said that 1,108 employers in the lodging and food and beverage sector used unpaid leave programs last week, the highest of any sector, followed by the retail and wholesale sector with 1,088 and the support service sector, which includes travel agencies, with 1,033.

The lodging and food and beverage sector also recorded the highest number of furloughed workers at 24,346, ahead of the retail and wholesale sector (8,576) and the transportation and logistics sector (7,083), the ministry said.

Most of the businesses using furlough programs during the most recent COVID-19 outbreak have been small enterprises with workforces of fewer than 50 people.

These unpaid leave programs typically last for less than three months and involve employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, the ministry said.