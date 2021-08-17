The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported eight local and two imported cases of COVID-19, and no deaths.
The eight local cases — three male and five female, aged 10 to 60 — began experiencing symptoms between Tuesday last week and Sunday, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
Among them, six tested positive for COVID-19 during or upon ending isolation, and the infection sources of two remain unclear, he said.
Photo courtesy of Carrefour Hualien via CNA
Six of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, and one each in Taipei and Taoyuan, he added.
The two imported cases were travelers who arrived from Ghana and the US, both of whom tested positive for the disease upon ending quarantine, the CECC said.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson, said that one of the imported cases is a Taiwanese in her teens, who received a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on July 29, and returned to Taiwan on Aug. 2.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
She tested positive on Saturday, he said, adding that it was unclear when she contracted the disease, as she was asymptomatic.
Chen was asked if the center might consider easing quarantine rules for Taiwanese travelers returning from other countries if they are fully vaccinated when the vaccination coverage in Taiwan has reached a safe level, as local travel agencies have begun promoting group tours to Japan for winter vacation next year.
Adjusting the policy would depend on the global COVID-19 situation and whether there are new variants of SARS-CoV-2, but unless there are dramatic changes to the situation, the chances of easing quarantine rules were low, Chen said.
Asked if Taiwan had approved COVID-19 saliva test kits for children, with most schools to reopen in just more than two weeks, Food and Drug Administration Director-General Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said that her agency had not yet received any applications for importing such medical devices.
Chen said that the center would also arrange for students to be vaccinated as soon as possible if suitable vaccines become available.
Responding to criticism from Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Yu Shu-hui (游淑慧) that the vaccination coverage rate of government officials in the second priority group was 60 percent, higher than that of older people, Chen said that the coverage of people aged 75 or older was 66.68 percent, and 78.34 percent for people aged 65 to 74.
There are only 1,712 central government officials listed in the second priority group, while there are about 55,000 police officers, 15,000 coast guard personnel, 26,000 frontline workers handling quarantine-related operations, 27,000 local government officials, and about 3,300 local health department officials and frontline public health workers in the group, he said, adding that the central government officials accounted for a relatively small proportion of the group.
Taiwan is to grant visas to an estimated 13,000 foreign students before schools open next month, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said yesterday at a news conference in Taipei after a reporter asked about the status of international students amid a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert. The visas are to be granted to those studying for a degree and people enrolled in Chinese-language scholarship programs, but not exchange students or those in short-term language classes, Pan said. The ministry’s plans for international students were approved last week at a meeting of government agencies, with COVID-19 prevention being the main concern, he
BOXED IN: Forcing ambassadors to return home could be the first loose thread to sever ties, possibly resulting in formal relations with Taipei, a researcher concluded Beijing has put itself into an impossible position with its response to Lithuania allowing the establishment of a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius, a Taiwanese researcher said on Saturday. China on Tuesday recalled its ambassador from Vilnius and demanded that the Lithuanian ambassador leave China after Lithuania agreed to the establishment of the office. The move has left Beijing with no room to maneuver on the issue, Taiwan Thinktank consultant Lai I-chung (賴怡忠) said. Lithuania values its relationships with the US and other NATO countries, so worsening US-China relations had affected Lithuania’s attitude toward China, he said. Lithuania in 2004
‘NO ILLEGALITY’: The former president said in a statement that it was an ‘improper indictment’ and that the prosecution had made false accusations Prosecutors on Tuesday requested that the Taipei District Court impose the maximum sentence against former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) for allegedly illegally profiting from the sale of three media companies owned by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) which resulted in the party losing NT$7.2 billion (US$258.56 million at current exchange rate). Ma and the other defendants in the case yesterday released statements denying any wrongdoing, saying they made the deals to dispose of the KMT’s assets and did not derive any personal financial gain. Ma, Wang Hai-ching (汪海清), former general manager of the KMT’s Central Investment Co, and Chang Che-chen (張哲琛), the
CONVENIENCE: The non-stop service will be back after being suspended in 2008, with three flights per week each way, Singapore’s premier carrier announced Singapore Airlines (SIA) yesterday announced that it would on Aug. 25 relaunch its direct service between Taipei and Los Angeles after having suspended it since 2008. The flight will depart from Taiwan every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 5:50pm, and return from Los Angeles every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 12:40am, the airline said. It would use an Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which features 42 business class seats, 24 premium economy class seats and 187 economy class seats. “We are thrilled to introduce the non-stop service between Taipei and Los Angeles, which offers a convenient connection to one of the popular destinations for