The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported eight local and two imported cases of COVID-19, and no deaths.

The eight local cases — three male and five female, aged 10 to 60 — began experiencing symptoms between Tuesday last week and Sunday, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.

Among them, six tested positive for COVID-19 during or upon ending isolation, and the infection sources of two remain unclear, he said.

Six of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, and one each in Taipei and Taoyuan, he added.

The two imported cases were travelers who arrived from Ghana and the US, both of whom tested positive for the disease upon ending quarantine, the CECC said.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson, said that one of the imported cases is a Taiwanese in her teens, who received a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on July 29, and returned to Taiwan on Aug. 2.

She tested positive on Saturday, he said, adding that it was unclear when she contracted the disease, as she was asymptomatic.

Chen was asked if the center might consider easing quarantine rules for Taiwanese travelers returning from other countries if they are fully vaccinated when the vaccination coverage in Taiwan has reached a safe level, as local travel agencies have begun promoting group tours to Japan for winter vacation next year.

Adjusting the policy would depend on the global COVID-19 situation and whether there are new variants of SARS-CoV-2, but unless there are dramatic changes to the situation, the chances of easing quarantine rules were low, Chen said.

Asked if Taiwan had approved COVID-19 saliva test kits for children, with most schools to reopen in just more than two weeks, Food and Drug Administration Director-General Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said that her agency had not yet received any applications for importing such medical devices.

Chen said that the center would also arrange for students to be vaccinated as soon as possible if suitable vaccines become available.

Responding to criticism from Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Yu Shu-hui (游淑慧) that the vaccination coverage rate of government officials in the second priority group was 60 percent, higher than that of older people, Chen said that the coverage of people aged 75 or older was 66.68 percent, and 78.34 percent for people aged 65 to 74.

There are only 1,712 central government officials listed in the second priority group, while there are about 55,000 police officers, 15,000 coast guard personnel, 26,000 frontline workers handling quarantine-related operations, 27,000 local government officials, and about 3,300 local health department officials and frontline public health workers in the group, he said, adding that the central government officials accounted for a relatively small proportion of the group.