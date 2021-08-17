Han Kuang military drill to feature Jiadong debut

Staff Writer, with CNA





The live-fire component of this year’s Han Kuang exercises are scheduled for Sept. 13 to 17, and are to include emergency takeoff and landing drills by fighter planes on public highways, the Ministry of National Defense said.

The new schedule for the live-fire exercises, which had been postponed from the middle of July, was confirmed during a virtual media event on Tuesday last week by Major General Lin Wen-huang (林文皇) of the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff.

The Han Kuang exercises, Taiwan’s most significant war-game operation, have been held annually since 1984 in the form of live-fire drills and computerized war scenarios to test the nation’s combat readiness in the event of an assault by China.

This year, the live-fire exercises had been scheduled to start on July 12 and continue for five days, but were canceled due to a domestic outbreak of COVID-19 that began in May. The tabletop drills were held from April 23 to 30.

As part of the upcoming exercises next month, fighter jets are to conduct a series of emergency takeoffs and landings on the Jiadong section of Provincial Highway No. 1 in Pingtung County, Lin said.

This is the first time that such a drill would be conducted on the Jiadong stretch, one of five sections built to accommodate emergency military landings and takeoffs.

The drill is to simulate a scenario in which Taiwan’s military and civilian airports and airstrips are severely damaged by enemy fire, requiring fighter jets to land on the highway, Lin said.

Other emergency landing strips are located on the Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1) on the Madou (麻豆) and Rende (仁德) sections in Tainan; the Huatan (花壇) section in Changhua County; and the Minsyong section (民雄) in Chiayi County.