WEATHER
Tropical storm possible
A tropical depression east of Guam could soon be upgraded to a tropical storm, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, adding that it would be able to better ascertain how it would affect Taiwan on Wednesday or Thursday. As of 2pm yesterday, the tropical depression was moving northwest at 16kph, bureau data showed. Bureau forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said the tropical depression was nearly 4,000km from Taiwan. Meanwhile, high temperatures are forecast until Saturday as a Pacific high-pressure system yesterday expanded west to cover Taiwan, she said. Chances of temporary showers or thundershowers would remain high until Thursday morning in coastal areas in central and southern Taiwan, the bureau said. Afternoon thundershowers would occur mainly in mountainous areas and Taipei and New Taipei City, although there might still be bursts of intense rainfall in some regions, it added.
SOCIETY
Expats return from Myanmar
Seventy-one Taiwanese expats and eight foreign nationals returned to Taiwan yesterday via a chartered Myanmar Airways International flight, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that its office in the Southeast Asian country was asked by the Myanmar Taiwanese Business Association to help arrange the charter flight to Taiwan. Direct flights between the two countries have been disrupted since Myanmar was listed by Taiwan as a key high-risk country for COVID-19 infection in the middle of last month. Meanwhile, the Indonesia Taiwan Chambers of Commerce is arranging a charter flight from Indonesia by the end of this month operated by Garuda Indonesia, the ministry said. Indonesia is also listed as a key high-risk country.
AGRICULTURE
Rain losses total NT$577m
Agricultural losses caused by torrential rainfall across Taiwan this month had reached NT$577 million (US$20.71 million) as of yesterday morning, with Chiayi County the worst hit, the Council of Agriculture said. Farmers in central and southern Taiwan lost the most crops, livestock and equipment due to the heavy rainfall that has inundated Taiwan since Aug. 6, the council said. Chiayi County has racked up NT$125 million in losses to date, council data showed. Kaohsiung and Nantou County have reported estimated losses of about NT$106 million each, while Pingtung, Yunlin and Changhua counties and Tainan have reported more than NT$40 million in losses each.
CONSERVATION
Goodall to create academy
British primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall plans to establish a sustainability academy in Taipei as part of a group of projects in Asia using the funds she received last year for winning the Tang Prize in sustainable development, the Tang Prize Foundation said on Wednesday. Goodall’s Conservation Projects of Asia would promote awareness of conservation and sustainability in Taiwan, India and Malaysia, the foundation said, after signing a memorandum of agreement with the Jane Goodall Institute of Taiwan. The projects would be funded with a NT$10 million grant to help expand the influence of Tang Prize winners and would include a Jane Goodall Sustainability Academy in Taipei, the foundation said in a statement. The academy would cater to elementary-school students, teaching them about nature, it said. The projects would be carried out through December 2025, it said.
Taiwan is to grant visas to an estimated 13,000 foreign students before schools open next month, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said yesterday at a news conference in Taipei after a reporter asked about the status of international students amid a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert. The visas are to be granted to those studying for a degree and people enrolled in Chinese-language scholarship programs, but not exchange students or those in short-term language classes, Pan said. The ministry’s plans for international students were approved last week at a meeting of government agencies, with COVID-19 prevention being the main concern, he
‘NO ILLEGALITY’: The former president said in a statement that it was an ‘improper indictment’ and that the prosecution had made false accusations Prosecutors on Tuesday requested that the Taipei District Court impose the maximum sentence against former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) for allegedly illegally profiting from the sale of three media companies owned by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) which resulted in the party losing NT$7.2 billion (US$258.56 million at current exchange rate). Ma and the other defendants in the case yesterday released statements denying any wrongdoing, saying they made the deals to dispose of the KMT’s assets and did not derive any personal financial gain. Ma, Wang Hai-ching (汪海清), former general manager of the KMT’s Central Investment Co, and Chang Che-chen (張哲琛), the
CONVENIENCE: The non-stop service will be back after being suspended in 2008, with three flights per week each way, Singapore’s premier carrier announced Singapore Airlines (SIA) yesterday announced that it would on Aug. 25 relaunch its direct service between Taipei and Los Angeles after having suspended it since 2008. The flight will depart from Taiwan every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 5:50pm, and return from Los Angeles every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 12:40am, the airline said. It would use an Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which features 42 business class seats, 24 premium economy class seats and 187 economy class seats. “We are thrilled to introduce the non-stop service between Taipei and Los Angeles, which offers a convenient connection to one of the popular destinations for
The Kaohsiung branch of the Taiwan High Court yesterday handed a heavier, 10-year sentence to a man after his three-year-old daughter died from an air pump at a gas station. The city’s Ciaotou District Court had earlier given the man, surnamed Kuang (鄺), a 22-month prison term, which many viewed as too lenient. Yesterday’s ruling was the second and can be appealed. The High Court found Kuang guilty of deliberately causing injury to a child resulting in death. Investigators said the girl’s hand was too small to handle the air pump herself or to have exerted enough force to release the air. The