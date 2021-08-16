Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

Tropical storm possible

A tropical depression east of Guam could soon be upgraded to a tropical storm, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, adding that it would be able to better ascertain how it would affect Taiwan on Wednesday or Thursday. As of 2pm yesterday, the tropical depression was moving northwest at 16kph, bureau data showed. Bureau forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said the tropical depression was nearly 4,000km from Taiwan. Meanwhile, high temperatures are forecast until Saturday as a Pacific high-pressure system yesterday expanded west to cover Taiwan, she said. Chances of temporary showers or thundershowers would remain high until Thursday morning in coastal areas in central and southern Taiwan, the bureau said. Afternoon thundershowers would occur mainly in mountainous areas and Taipei and New Taipei City, although there might still be bursts of intense rainfall in some regions, it added.

SOCIETY

Expats return from Myanmar

Seventy-one Taiwanese expats and eight foreign nationals returned to Taiwan yesterday via a chartered Myanmar Airways International flight, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that its office in the Southeast Asian country was asked by the Myanmar Taiwanese Business Association to help arrange the charter flight to Taiwan. Direct flights between the two countries have been disrupted since Myanmar was listed by Taiwan as a key high-risk country for COVID-19 infection in the middle of last month. Meanwhile, the Indonesia Taiwan Chambers of Commerce is arranging a charter flight from Indonesia by the end of this month operated by Garuda Indonesia, the ministry said. Indonesia is also listed as a key high-risk country.

AGRICULTURE

Rain losses total NT$577m

Agricultural losses caused by torrential rainfall across Taiwan this month had reached NT$577 million (US$20.71 million) as of yesterday morning, with Chiayi County the worst hit, the Council of Agriculture said. Farmers in central and southern Taiwan lost the most crops, livestock and equipment due to the heavy rainfall that has inundated Taiwan since Aug. 6, the council said. Chiayi County has racked up NT$125 million in losses to date, council data showed. Kaohsiung and Nantou County have reported estimated losses of about NT$106 million each, while Pingtung, Yunlin and Changhua counties and Tainan have reported more than NT$40 million in losses each.

CONSERVATION

Goodall to create academy

British primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall plans to establish a sustainability academy in Taipei as part of a group of projects in Asia using the funds she received last year for winning the Tang Prize in sustainable development, the Tang Prize Foundation said on Wednesday. Goodall’s Conservation Projects of Asia would promote awareness of conservation and sustainability in Taiwan, India and Malaysia, the foundation said, after signing a memorandum of agreement with the Jane Goodall Institute of Taiwan. The projects would be funded with a NT$10 million grant to help expand the influence of Tang Prize winners and would include a Jane Goodall Sustainability Academy in Taipei, the foundation said in a statement. The academy would cater to elementary-school students, teaching them about nature, it said. The projects would be carried out through December 2025, it said.