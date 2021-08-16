The oldest oil painting society in Taiwan on Saturday opened its 45th annual members’ exhibition at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei.
On display are 124 oil paintings — 94 of which were created by members of the society and 30 by winners of a competition organized annually by the Oil Art Society of the Republic of China, the hall said.
Chen Chien-yu (陳芊妤) was the winner of the competition’s gold award and received a NT$200,000 prize, the hall said.
Han Shan-chun (韓珊君) and Yu Wei-cheng (余偉丞) were the recipients of the silver and bronze awards and won NT$150,000 and NT$100,000 respectively, it said.
The Chen Yin-hui Award went to Hsueh Hung-wei (薛宏瑋), while the Lin Mei-chu Award was given to Chen Yu-feng (陳玉鳳) and Chen Yi-yu (陳顗宇), it said.
Five people received the Merit Award: Lo Wei-chun (羅瑋君), Hung Chun-ming (洪俊銘), Hsieh Ming-chi (謝明機), Chiu Ling-chiung (邱玲瓊) and Liao Chun-ying (廖春瑛), it said.
Nineteen people were selected for the Judges’ Award, including Lee Kan-sheng (李贛生), Chiang Chiu-hsia (江秋霞) and Chung Yu-yu (鍾侑佑), it said.
The society was founded in 1974 by a group of Taiwanese artists, and has helped to improve art education, as well as the quality of oil paintings in Taiwan, the hall said.
The development of modern art in Taiwan has always been closely connected with the establishment of art societies, Deputy Minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌) said at the exhibition’s opening ceremony on Saturday.
One year after the society was formed by artists Yang San-lang (楊三郎), Lee Mei-shu (李梅樹), Yen Shui-lung (顏水龍), Liu Chi-hsiang (劉啟祥), Yeh Huo-cheng (葉火城) and Wu Lung-jung (吳隆榮), it held its first national oil painting exhibition at the National Museum of History in Taipei, Hsiao said.
Since then, it has organized group exhibitions for its members every year, he said.
Although this past year has been hard on people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the works presented in the exhibition are remarkable and show diversity and depth, society chairman Yang Yung-fu (楊永福) said.
The subjects and skills represented in the pieces on display match international standards and competitiveness, he added.
The exhibition is being held in the memorial’s Bo-ai Gallery and Cultural Corridors until Aug. 30.
