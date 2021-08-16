Athletes to leave Sunday for Paralympic Games

PLEDGE: All athletes would be flying business class, the Sports Administration said, after athletes going to the Olympics were not seated there as promised

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Athletes competing in the Paralympic Games are to leave for Tokyo on Sunday, the Sports Administration said, adding that they would all sit in business class on their departing and return flights.

The Paralympic Games are to be held from Tuesday next week through Sept. 5.

Taiwan is sending 10 athletes to compete in six sports categories, the Sports Administration said on Thursday.

Lu Pi-chun (盧碧春), Cheng Ming-cheng (程銘志), Tien Hsiao-wen (田曉雯) and Lin Tzu-yu (林姿妤) are competing in table tennis, while Yang Chuan-hui (楊川輝) is competing in long jump and Liu Ya-ting (劉雅婷) in javelin, the administration said.

Powerlifter Lin Ya-hsuan (林亞璇) is to compete in the women’s 61kg category, while judoka Li Kai-lin (李凱琳) is to compete in the women’s 48kg category.

Badminton player Fang Cheng-yu (方振宇) is to compete in the men’s singles, while swimmer Cheng Liang-ta (陳亮達) is to compete in the men’s 100m backstroke, 200m medley and 400m freestyle categories.

Taiwan’s Paralympic delegation consists of 38 members, who are to leave in three batches on Sunday, the administration said.

All athletes would be seated in business class on charter flights to and from Tokyo, said Lu Chung-ren (呂忠仁), head of the agency’s Sports For All division.

Like Olympians, the 10 Paralympians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, he said, adding that they would be given disease prevention gear and would stay in quarantine hotels upon their return.

Taiwan also has 10 referees and specialists attending the Paralympic Games, he said.

“We have worked with Taiwan’s Paralympic Committee to assist the referees and specialists in getting vaccinated, undergoing polymerase chain reaction tests and securing subsidies for their stay at quarantine hotels when they return,” Lu said.

The Sports Administration’s seating arrangement for Olympic athletes on a July 19 charter flight to Tokyo sparked controversy after badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) posted a photograph of herself sitting in economy class, despite President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) having told the public on multiple occasions that all national team athletes would fly business class.

Government officials, coaches and team doctors were reportedly seated in business class on the same flight.

At the time, the Sports Administration said the arrangement was necessary to ensure social distancing between the athletes, which would not have been possible in business class, as it had only 36 seats.

Tsai, Su, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) and Sport Administration Director-General Chang Shao-hsi (張少熙) apologized for the seating arrangements, and Chang has offered to resign over the incident.

The Public Television Service and ELTA TV are to air the Paralympic Games on TV and Chunghwa Telecom’s multimedia-on-demand system.

Taiwan won a silver medal in the men’s team table tennis and a bronze in women’s powerlifting at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, but most Taiwanese could not watch, as no local television channels were broadcasting the Games.