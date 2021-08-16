HK human rights group disbands amid police threats

AP, HONG KONG





A pro-democracy group that organized some of the largest protests during months of political upheaval in Hong Kong in 2019 is dissolving, the group said yesterday.

The Hong Kong Civil Human Rights Front said it could no longer operate. The decision comes as the group faces a police investigation for a possibly breaching a national security law, local media said.

The group is the largest to disband amid a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the semiautonomous territory.

Earlier this week, Hong Kong’s largest teachers’ union disbanded in light of what it said were drastic changes in the political environment.

Rights group Amnesty International expressed its concern over “the pattern of self-censorship seen this week.” The London-based organization wrote in a statement that this “signals a concerning domino effect, as Hong Kong’s draconian national security law has triggered an accelerating disappearance of independent civil society groups.”

The crackdown follows Beijing’s imposition of the National Security Law on Hong Kong last year. It outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion, and has been used to arrest more than 100 pro-democracy figures since it was first implemented a year ago, as well as force the closure of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.

The crackdown has virtually silenced Hong Kong’s opposition voices and drawn sanctions from the US against Chinese government officials.

Former leaders of the Civil Human Rights Front, Figo Chan (陳皓桓) and Jimmy Sham (岑子杰), are in jail on charges related to their activism.

While authorities have said the law would not be applied retroactively, a recent interview with a Hong Kong police commissioner suggested the group was being investigated for holding rallies in the past year.

Police asked the group to supply information on its members, activities and funding in April this year.

Since the National Security Law was enacted, many unions, associations and political organizations have disbanded amid concerns that the law could be used to target them.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council last night expressed regrets over the group’s disbandment.

Additional reproting by Chen Yu-fu