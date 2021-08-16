Indians celebrate 75 years of independence

Staff Writer, with CNA





Cheers and celebrations filled the streets of Taipei yesterday as members of the Indian community revved up motorcycles decorated with Indian flags to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.

The world’s most populous democracy gained independence from British colonial rule on Aug. 15, 1947.

A motorcade of about 25 motorcycles, including Royal Enfield classics, were decorated with Indian flags as it passed outside Taipei City Hall before embarking on a journey with a police escort through the heart of downtown Taipei to the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

Members of overseas Indian groups pose for a photo with Indian flags at Liberty Square in Taipei yesterday, marking the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Photo courtesy of India Taipei Association

The event’s main organizer, 39-year-old Manoj Kriplani, who has lived in Taiwan for 17 years and is the founder of the Indians’ Bikers Club of Taiwan, said that he and his compatriots do not think of themselves as being separated from their country, even though they are far from home.

“We Indians are very patriotic. We love our country like anything,” Kriplani said. “This feeling gives us a really proud moment to celebrate in Taiwan.”

Director-General India Taipei Association Gourangalal Das, the South Asian country’s de facto ambassador in Taiwan, was invited to speak at the event and waved India’s flag to start the rally.

“I also ask our community to be responsible members of this society that has adopted them and to keep the Indian flag flying high through all their actions while they are in Taiwan,” Das said.

After the motorcade arrived at Liberty Square in front of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, the bikers, wearing matching shirts to celebrate the special occasion, mingled with Taiwanese onlookers and were happy to share their culture with all those who expressed curiosity about the event.

One of the participants, Kish Chablani, who has lived in Taiwan for 41 years, said he feels respected living here and is proud to be from India.

“We are in paradise. Taiwan is an incredibly beautiful and peace-loving country. Here, every person helps each other,” Chablani said.

Meanwhile, celebrations were also hosted online by the Indian community with music, cultural performances and speeches by government officials.

During the online presentation, Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) commended the Indian community in Taiwan for developing such a strong friendship between the two countries.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Indian friends in Taiwan for your contribution and friendship. The way your community has come together and join hands in supporting each other is truly remarkable and inspiring,” Tien said. “I really appreciate your consistent dedication to strengthening the close relationship between Taiwan and India in many areas.”

About 5,000 Indian nationals work or study in Taiwan.