The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Friday announced that it had arrested alleged members of a transnational group accused of defrauding people in Taiwan and Vietnam.
A Taiwanese man surnamed Lin (林), 32, headed the group, CIB officials said, adding that after months of surveillance and evidence gathering, police squadrons earlier in the week carried out raids at two locations in Taipei’s Datong District (大同) and Sanchong District (三重) in New Taipei City, detaining Lin and eight others.
“The group allegedly set up online sites and promoted their schemes on social media platforms,” CIB official Lee Ming-tao (李明道) said, adding that preliminary findings indicate 60 people in Taiwan and 15 in Vietnam were targeted, with combined estimated losses of NT$6 million (US$215,363) in four months.
The group created profiles pretending to be young women and used them to make friends and develop romantic relationships online, Lee said.
From that, they would promote investment opportunities, Lee said.
The people they targeted were asked to invest a small amount, for which the group would swiftly provide a 10 percent return, which prompted the people to put in greater amounts, he said.
The group apparently recruited Vietnamese in Taiwan — undocumented workers who left legitimate work — to speak and chat with people in Vietnam, the CIB said.
