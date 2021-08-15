The Supreme Court has granted a request to seize more than US$400 million from the heirs of Andrew Wang (汪傳浦), an arms broker at the center of a scandal involving the navy’s purchase of Lafayette frigates from France in the early 1990s.
In a ruling issued Thursday, the court upheld the approval of a seizure petition by the High Prosecutors’ Office, after dismissing an appeal by Wang’s widow and children, who hold the assets in Swiss bank accounts.
The controversy surrounding Wang stemmed from his role as a representative of France’s Thomson-CSF (now Thales Group), which partnered with a French state-owned shipyard in 1991 to sell six Lafayette-class frigates to Taiwan’s navy for US$2.8 billion.
Wang is believed to have facilitated the deal by managing hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to figures in both countries, including a US$17 million payment to former navy captain Kuo Li-heng (郭力恆), who was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2014.
After coming under suspicion, Wang fled Taiwan for the UK in 1993, where he died in 2015, leaving millions of dollars frozen in Swiss bank accounts.
In an effort to recover some of the funds, Taiwan passed a legal revision in 2016 that allowed courts to order the confiscation of allegedly illegal profits without a criminal conviction or sentence.
Under the revised law, the now-disbanded Special Investigation Division of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office filed a request with the Taipei District Court to seize a total of US$960 million from Wang’s widow, Yeh Hsiu-chen (葉秀貞), their four children and three companies under their control.
The case slowly made its way to the Supreme Court, which in 2019 approved the seizure of more than US$300 million, while ordering a second trial to determine the legal ownership of the remaining funds.
Following a retrial, the High Court issued a ruling granting the prosecutors’ request to confiscate another US$520.74 million in assets from the family.
While investigating the case, the prosecutors uncovered US$400 million in previously unknown assets, which Wang’s family members had deposited in Swiss accounts.
When the request to seize those funds was also approved by the High Court, Wang’s heirs appealed on the grounds that the money was legally obtained.
In its ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s decision, although it acknowledged that this was a largely formal step, the execution of which would depend on the government’s negotiations with Swiss authorities.
The Ministry of Justice is working to recover US$266 million in funds from the Lafayette case, which Switzerland agreed to return earlier this year.
