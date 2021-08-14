Woman out on bail after body of baby found in garbage

Staff writer, with CNA





A woman arrested for allegedly dumping her newborn girl in a garbage truck in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊) on Thursday was released on NT$50,000 bail, prosecutors said.

The 43-year-old woman, surnamed Chen (陳), was released after being questioned by prosecutors.

Police said that she was detained at about noon by New Taipei City police at her workplace in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) after a garbage truck operator found a baby’s body wrapped in a plastic bag at 6:50am, just before he was to activate the vehicle’s crusher.

The operator reported the discovery to local police, who said the child was deceased when they arrived.

Footage from a camera attached to the garbage truck showed Chen riding up to the vehicle on a bicycle and dumping a bag into it, police said.

Police sought Chen at her Sinjhuang residence, where she lives with her husband and two children, but she had already left for work, they said.

Her husband told police that the couple have been married for more than 20 years.

He noticed that she had gained weight, but she denied she was pregnant when he asked, he said.

Officers said that Chen told them she had dumped the child before going to work.

She felt extreme abdominal pain earlier that morning and the baby slipped out while she was in the bathroom, police quoted her as saying.

She panicked, wrapped the baby in a plastic bag and took her to the garbage truck, police said.

She faces charges of illegally disposing of a dead body and murder, police said.

An initial forensic examination found that the baby had been conceived about seven months earlier and her umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck.

An autopsy would attempt to determine whether the baby died before or after birth, prosecutors investigating the case said.

If found guilty of disposing of a dead body, Chen would face six months to five years in prison, and could receive a life sentence if she were to be found guilty of causing the child’s death through abandonment.

Chen was released on bail because the Code of Criminal Procedure (刑事訴訟法) states that a woman who is more than five months pregnant or who has given birth less than two months previously cannot be detained if bail is posted.