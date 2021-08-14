‘Quad’ hailed for commitment to security

ONGOING TALKS: US officials examined ways to promote democracy and human rights, including supporting countries vulnerable to coercion in the Indo-Pacific

By Wu Su-wei and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked Quadrilateral Security Dialogue nations for their commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The ministry issued the remarks after senior officials from the US, Japan, India and Australia discussed the importance of maintaining the Strait’s security during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

The ongoing talks, known as the “Quad,” continued on issues discussed in a meeting in March this year.

The US Department of State said its officials had examined ways to advance cooperation on strategic challenges in the region and on the countering of disinformation.

The officials also focused on promoting democracy and human rights, strengthening international institutions such as the UN, and “supporting countries vulnerable to coercive actions in the Indo-Pacific region,” it said.

The officials also discussed the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, it added.

The Quad framework was launched in 2007 by then-Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, but lapsed with the withdrawal of Australia the following year.

Revived in 2017, the dialogue has since served as a strategic alliance to counter China’s growing economic and military influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

In its response, the ministry said Taiwan is “on the front line of the struggle between democracy and totalitarianism.”

Taiwan holds “the most important strategic position” on the First Island Chain and has played a key role in building peace and prosperity in the region, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.

US President Joe Biden has repeatedly emphasized that Washington’s promises to Taiwan are “rock-solid” since he took office, and he has demonstrated to world leaders on multiple occasions that he is a friend of Taiwan, she said.

Taiwan will continue to work with “like-minded countries” including the Quad nations, to defend “the rules-based international order and the peace, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region,” she said.

Separately, China’s newly appointed ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang (秦剛), had his first meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Xinhua news agency said yesterday, adding that they had a “very frank” exchange of views regarding Taiwan.

Additional reporting by Reuters