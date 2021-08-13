CGA denies report of French warship near Taiwan

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday said there was no truth to a social media report that a French military vessel had anchored in waters off Taiwan’s west coast the previous day.

The radar systems at Taiwan’s maritime coastal stations did not detect the presence of any French naval vessel near Taiwan on Wednesday, the CGA said, adding that the air and sea around the country is constantly being monitored.

The CGA issued the statement after New27Brigade, a social media fan page, on Wednesday said on Facebook that a French frigate, believed to be the FS Provence, was anchored off the west coast of Taiwan.

To pinpoint the ship’s alleged position, New27Brigade also posted a link to the site MarineTraffic, an open platform that provides real-time information on the movements of ships, and their current location in harbors and ports.

The CGA’s statement contradicted an earlier one by its Central Branch, which said that a French warship had indeed anchored near Taiwan on Wednesday, but the branch did not explain why.

The French Office in Taipei declined to comment on the report.

France advocates freedom of navigation as part of its regional policy, French Office in Taipei Director Jean-Francois Casabonne-Masonnave told a news conference in Taipei in March.

Asked for comment by the Central News Agency, the French Ministry of Armed Forces also said there was no French naval vessel in the Taiwan Strait at the moment.

Separately, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) on Wednesday said that Beijing strongly objects to any form of military liaison between Taiwan and the US.

The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) collusion with foreign forces is provocative and playing with fire, TAO spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) said.

Ma’s comment apparently referred to media reports suggesting that the coast guard conducted a joint drill with US vessels 28 nautical miles (51.9km) off Hualien County on Tuesday.

The coast guard has denied the reports, saying that no US vessel was involved in the exercise.