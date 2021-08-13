Taiwan seeks to join US’ democracy meet

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taiwan is pursuing an invitation to the US’ Summit for Democracy in December, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, promising to share developments once decisions are verified.

The comment follows a White House announcement on Wednesday that US President Joe Biden is to convene a virtual meeting of global democratic leaders on Dec. 9 and 10.

Through open dialogue among invitees — including heads of state, civic groups and business leaders — the summit aims to “collectively strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal,” the White House said in a statement.

The primary focus of the summit is “defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption and promoting respect for human rights,” it said, adding that another one would be held after a year to showcase progress made toward these commitments.

Taiwan shares these values and would strive to defend them along with the US and other like-minded nations, Department of North American Affairs Deputy Director-General Regine Chen (陳慧蓁) told a regular news conference in Taipei yesterday.

Although the list of invitees has not yet been announced, there is reason to believe that an invitation is forthcoming.

On March 10, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing that Taiwan would be invited to the summit, while praising the nation’s strong democracy, technological power and global contributions.

Also on Wednesday, Taiwan, the US, Japan and Australia for the first time cohosted a virtual workshop on green energy under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF).

The workshop, titled “Green Energy: A Way to a Clean and Sustainable Earth,” generated lively discussion among the 120 attendees from 50 nations, said the ministry, which organized the event with the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association and the Australian Office Taipei.

Among the topics discussed were global challenges and trends in the green energy industry, Japanese renewable energy support to developing countries, green energy development in Australia and potential solutions for green energy transformation, the AIT said in a news release.

AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk reiterated Biden’s G7 statement about the urgency of transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

“Today’s GCTF builds upon a history of energy cooperation between the United States and Taiwan,” Oudkirk said in her opening remarks.

“Our shared future begins by building networks for energy-related cooperation, which will further enable us to achieve global economic recovery and meet growing energy demands in a sustainable way.”

In his opening remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said that the government is working hard to make Taiwan a green energy hub in the Asia-Pacific region through its “five plus two” innovative industries plan.

In a time of climate crisis, the development of clean energy is key to meeting global climate goals, Wu said.

Taiwan is ready to join the world in developing clean energy, he said, adding that renewable energy projects in Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the Marshall Islands illustrate the spirit of the slogan “Taiwan can help, and Taiwan is helping.”