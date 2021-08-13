Domestic talent in shipbuilding is on the decline: report

By Lin Liang-sheng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Domestic talent in the shipbuilding profession is on the decline and the industry could be facing a worker shortage, the Legislative Yuan’s Budget Center said in a report released this week.

With the promotion of the Indigenous Shipbuilding Program, the industry’s need for new talent is projected to grow by 3.4 to 3.7 percent, or 1,000 to 1,020 individuals, per year from this year to 2023, the report says.

However, 70 percent of shipbuilding companies have stated that they are unable to recruit enough employees to meet demand due to a lack of trained graduates, it says.

From 2015 to 2019, the number of people who graduated each year with majors related to shipbuilding and maintenance dropped from 590 to 487, while the number of graduating students who studied ship-related technology or engineering dipped below 1 percent, the report says.

The government should investigate measures that would help foster more talent in the shipbuilding industry, the report says.

Ship repairs and maintenance have consumed increasingly larger portions of the national defense budget, from 2.34 percent in 2017 to 7.48 percent this year, it says.

This indicates that the navy has been increasing its maintenance expenditure each year, it says.

From 2015 to last year, the navy initiated eight shipbuilding programs, five of which have had vessels delivered, launched or are still being built, it says.

The three programs that are yet to begin include a prototype for the Jhenhai Program’s planned 4,500-tonne missile frigate, a rigid-hull inflatable boat program and a tugboat program, it says.

Progress of the Indigenous Shipbuilding Program is proceeding as expected, the report says.

The Coast Guard Administration’s two shipbuilding programs, which would boost the number of its vessels by 180, is also progressing as expected, it says.

The coast guard has received 35 of the 180 vessels it ordered, the report says.