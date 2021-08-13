Starlux adds new Singapore flights

RESTRICTIONS EASED: The Singapore government said Taiwanese can apply for an air travel pass if they have been in Taiwan for at least 21 consecutive days

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Starlux Airlines yesterday announced Sept. 23 as the launch date for a new direct service to Singapore now that the Southeast Asian nation has relaxed the quarantine requirement for Taiwanese travelers.

Singapore is an important economic and aviation hub for Asia, and has been a popular Southeast Asian tourist destination for Taiwanese, the airline said.

The Singaporean government said that Taiwanese can apply for an air travel pass if they have remained in Taiwan for at least 21 consecutive days prior to entry.

All arriving passengers are to undergo a polymerase chain reaction test upon arrival at the Changi Airport, and would be allowed to proceed regularly if they test negative, it said.

The airline is to launch a direct flight service between Taiwan and Singapore to better serve business travelers and Taiwanese expatriates in Singapore, it said, adding that it is also eyeing the air cargo market between the two countries.

Starting on Sept. 23, flights to Singapore are scheduled to depart from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 9:20am every Tuesday and Thursday, with return flights departing Changi Airport at 3:05pm on the same days, the airline said.

In October, flights are to be dispatched every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, it said, adding that flights are open now for booking.

The Taipei-Singapore service is the ninth flight route operated by Starlux since it was founded in May 2018, following the launch of services to Macau, Penang, Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi-Minh City and Manila, the airline said.

All flights are operated using its Airbus 321neo fleet, it said.

“We will strictly follow the COVID-19 disease prevention guidelines as stipulated by the Central Epidemic Command Center. Aircraft cabins and items used on board will be thoroughly disinfected, while flight attendants will wear masks, waterproof gloves, face shields and protective suits throughout the flight,” the airline added.