The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and lifted a ban on visits to residential long-term care facilities outside Taipei and New Taipei City.
Effective immediately, people are allowed to visit residents at long-term care facilities apart from those in Taipei and New Taipei City by providing proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken up to three days before their visit, the CECC said.
Visitors are required to make appointments and provide information regarding their travel, contact history and occupations, and whether they had been linked to a cluster infection.
Photo courtesy of the Taipei City Government
Each resident is allowed up to three visitors at a time.
Visits to such facilities in Taipei and New Taipei City are not yet permitted as these areas remain at medium-to-high risk of COVID-19 infections, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a daily news briefing in Taipei.
The suspension of visits could be removed once these cities are reclassified to a lower risk category, he added.
The local cases — three men and one woman — had an onset of symptoms between Wednesday last week and Monday, the CECC said, adding that three were in Taipei while one was in New Taipei City.
Two of the domestic cases had known sources of infection, while the others had unclear links with confirmed cases, it said.
The CECC also reported one death — a man in his 80s with a chronic health condition who died on Saturday and had been admitted to a hospital on June 29 for reasons unrelated to COVID-19, it said.
He was confirmed with COVID-19 on July 13 after being tested a day earlier following his caregiver’s positive test for the virus, the CECC said.
Two imported cases of COVID-19 were recorded yesterday — an American woman in her 20s and a British man in his 60s, both of whom had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the CECC said.
The woman arrived from the US on Wednesday last week for work, while the man lives in Taiwan and returned from a business trip to Russia on Tuesday, it said.
Contact tracing was still under way for the two cases, but at least two contacts of the man have been identified, the CECC said.
The man had shown no symptoms since his arrival, while the woman developed a cough and abnormal sense of taste, it added.
As of yesterday, the CECC has recorded 15,820 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,305 imported and 14,462 domestic cases, with 817 deaths.
The nation was placed under a level 3 COVID-19 alert on May 19 after it recorded more than 100 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time four days earlier.
The alert was lowered to level 2 on July 27 following an improvement in the domestic COVID-19 situation.
From when the local outbreak began on May 11 to Tuesday, 14,599 COVID-19 cases were confirmed, CECC data showed.
Of those, 13,121, or nearly 90 percent, had recovered as of yesterday, the CECC said.
Taiwan is to grant visas to an estimated 13,000 foreign students before schools open next month, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said yesterday at a news conference in Taipei after a reporter asked about the status of international students amid a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert. The visas are to be granted to those studying for a degree and people enrolled in Chinese-language scholarship programs, but not exchange students or those in short-term language classes, Pan said. The ministry’s plans for international students were approved last week at a meeting of government agencies, with COVID-19 prevention being the main concern, he
Beijing and Chinese state media have been attempting to downgrade Taiwan’s national status during the Tokyo Olympic Games by using the term “China Taipei” (中國台北), a report released yesterday by the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) showed. Taiwan regularly competes as “Chinese Taipei” at international sporting events based on a 1981 agreement to satisfy objections from Beijing and the then-ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. IORG found that Chinese government agencies referred to Taiwan’s Olympic delegation as “China Taipei” or “China Taiwan” (中國台灣) in their reports and online messages. IORG said that it based its analysis on public communications found on Chinese
Tropical Storm Lupit has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to approach Taiwan a second time with a southwesterly system primarily affecting the nation’s west, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 8pm, Lupit was moving east at 8kph after making landfall in China’s Guangdong Province on Thursday and approaching waters to the north of Taiwan, the bureau said. Lupit is expected to pass through the Taiwan Strait today and affect northern Taiwan later today and early tomorrow before moving away, it said. Heavy rain is forecast for western areas of Taiwan today and tomorrow morning, the CWB
NO BLACKLIST: A source within the Executive Yuan said the change was made over concerns about needing to constantly update a list, as well as defining the list’s scope Government agencies are to be banned from using any Chinese electronics from the end of this year, rather than have a “blacklist” of products that must be continually updated, a source within the Executive Yuan said on Saturday. The Executive Yuan on April 19, 2019, released guidelines on the use of information and communications technology products that might pose a threat to national cybersecurity at public institutions. The guidelines included plans to publish a list of banned products within three months, but the list has yet to be released. Responding privately to legislators’ concerns over the delay, the Executive Yuan said that it