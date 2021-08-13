COVID-19: Care facility visit ban is ended

TWO CITIES EXCLUDED: Taipei and New Taipei City are still considered at risk for COVID-19 transmission, with four local infections reported in them yesterday

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and lifted a ban on visits to residential long-term care facilities outside Taipei and New Taipei City.

Effective immediately, people are allowed to visit residents at long-term care facilities apart from those in Taipei and New Taipei City by providing proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken up to three days before their visit, the CECC said.

Visitors are required to make appointments and provide information regarding their travel, contact history and occupations, and whether they had been linked to a cluster infection.

A Taipei City Government inoculation team administers vaccines in a long-term care home in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taipei City Government

Each resident is allowed up to three visitors at a time.

Visits to such facilities in Taipei and New Taipei City are not yet permitted as these areas remain at medium-to-high risk of COVID-19 infections, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a daily news briefing in Taipei.

The suspension of visits could be removed once these cities are reclassified to a lower risk category, he added.

The local cases — three men and one woman — had an onset of symptoms between Wednesday last week and Monday, the CECC said, adding that three were in Taipei while one was in New Taipei City.

Two of the domestic cases had known sources of infection, while the others had unclear links with confirmed cases, it said.

The CECC also reported one death — a man in his 80s with a chronic health condition who died on Saturday and had been admitted to a hospital on June 29 for reasons unrelated to COVID-19, it said.

He was confirmed with COVID-19 on July 13 after being tested a day earlier following his caregiver’s positive test for the virus, the CECC said.

Two imported cases of COVID-19 were recorded yesterday — an American woman in her 20s and a British man in his 60s, both of whom had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the CECC said.

The woman arrived from the US on Wednesday last week for work, while the man lives in Taiwan and returned from a business trip to Russia on Tuesday, it said.

Contact tracing was still under way for the two cases, but at least two contacts of the man have been identified, the CECC said.

The man had shown no symptoms since his arrival, while the woman developed a cough and abnormal sense of taste, it added.

As of yesterday, the CECC has recorded 15,820 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,305 imported and 14,462 domestic cases, with 817 deaths.

The nation was placed under a level 3 COVID-19 alert on May 19 after it recorded more than 100 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time four days earlier.

The alert was lowered to level 2 on July 27 following an improvement in the domestic COVID-19 situation.

From when the local outbreak began on May 11 to Tuesday, 14,599 COVID-19 cases were confirmed, CECC data showed.

Of those, 13,121, or nearly 90 percent, had recovered as of yesterday, the CECC said.