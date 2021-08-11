Religious leaders light candles at a news conference held by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung in Taipei yesterday to pay tribute to people who have died from COVID-19 and in the Taroko Express No. 408 derailment accident in April.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
The military yesterday dispatched four fighter jets to welcome a group of Olympians back to Taiwan to thank the nation’s athletes competing in this year’s record-breaking Tokyo Games. Taiwan this year has posted its best-ever Olympic result with 11 total medals thus far — two golds, four silvers and five bronzes — more than doubling its previous record of five medals in 2000 and 2004. To celebrate the achievement, the Ministry of National Defense said it was instructed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to dispatch four Mirage 2000 jets to escort the athletes flying home on a China Airlines charter flight. On the
Beijing and Chinese state media have been attempting to downgrade Taiwan’s national status during the Tokyo Olympic Games by using the term “China Taipei” (中國台北), a report released yesterday by the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) showed. Taiwan regularly competes as “Chinese Taipei” at international sporting events based on a 1981 agreement to satisfy objections from Beijing and the then-ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. IORG found that Chinese government agencies referred to Taiwan’s Olympic delegation as “China Taipei” or “China Taiwan” (中國台灣) in their reports and online messages. IORG said that it based its analysis on public communications found on Chinese
Tropical Storm Lupit has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to approach Taiwan a second time with a southwesterly system primarily affecting the nation’s west, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 8pm, Lupit was moving east at 8kph after making landfall in China’s Guangdong Province on Thursday and approaching waters to the north of Taiwan, the bureau said. Lupit is expected to pass through the Taiwan Strait today and affect northern Taiwan later today and early tomorrow before moving away, it said. Heavy rain is forecast for western areas of Taiwan today and tomorrow morning, the CWB
NO BLACKLIST: A source within the Executive Yuan said the change was made over concerns about needing to constantly update a list, as well as defining the list’s scope Government agencies are to be banned from using any Chinese electronics from the end of this year, rather than have a “blacklist” of products that must be continually updated, a source within the Executive Yuan said on Saturday. The Executive Yuan on April 19, 2019, released guidelines on the use of information and communications technology products that might pose a threat to national cybersecurity at public institutions. The guidelines included plans to publish a list of banned products within three months, but the list has yet to be released. Responding privately to legislators’ concerns over the delay, the Executive Yuan said that it