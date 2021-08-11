More than 84 percent of those fully vaccinated are eager to travel abroad, while 40 percent of them said that they hope to travel before the end of next year’s winter break, a survey released yesterday by the Chinese-language Xinmedia found.
The survey, which was conducted last week, showed that about 6 percent of respondents had received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 44 percent had received one dose and 49 percent had yet to receive one.
Among those fully vaccinated, 20.3 percent said that they hoped to travel overseas by the end of this year, while 19.7 percent said that they hoped to travel abroad during the Lunar New Year holiday or during the winter break.
However, 19.1 percent said that their overseas travel plans were unlikely to materialize before next summer.
Among those who had yet to get their first shot, 75.7 percent said that they would resume overseas travel after getting vaccinated, adding that they planned to get fully vaccinated within a year.
Forty-three percent of respondents named Japan as the country they really want to visit after getting fully vaccinated, making it the No. 1 travel destination, followed by China with 8.7 percent and the Czech Republic with 4.6 percent.
A 2019 survey showed that respondents preferred independent travel to group tours at a ratio of 7:3, but last week’s survey showed a ratio of 1:1 — a significant shift in travel attitudes amid the pandemic.
The results showed that 72.5 percent of respondents said that they could accept an increase in tour fees of no more than 20 percent, while 22.5 percent said they found it acceptable to pay 20 to 40 percent more in tour fees.
Commenting on the survey results, Lion Travel general manager Andy Yu (游國珍) said that the government is sure to adjust its border controls by the end of the year, given the rise in the vaccination coverage rate.
The government should begin to address the issue of vaccine passports for outbound travelers, Yu added.
International travel fees could rise by nearly 50 percent, as airfare and hotel costs are expected to increase, he said.
People who do not want to pay more to go to Europe and North American could instead go on tours in Asia, Yu said.
Those who cannot accept higher tour fees could switch to domestic tours, he said.
The survey had a sample size of 4,029 people — 67.4 percent were women, about 71 percent were 41 or older, and about 71 percent lived in the northern part of the nation.
