Helicopters deliver supplies to trapped village residents

Staff writer, with CNA





Two more helicopter trips were made yesterday to deliver supplies to the 501 residents in Kaohsiung’s Taoyuan District (桃源), who were cut off after the only bridge to their remote area was swept away by flooding on Saturday.

Mingbakelu Bridge on Provincial Highway No. 20, a vital link to Fusing (復興), Lafulan (拉芙蘭) and Meishan (梅山) villages, collapsed during rains that caused flooding, landslides and damage to infrastructure.

With no road access to the villages, the Kaohsiung City Government organized a delivery of daily necessities weighing 956.55kg, the Kaohsiung Fire Bureau said.

It was the second such trip, after National Airborne Service Corps helicopters on Sunday delivered medicine and other emergency supplies to the village residents.

Three villagers with health issues were yesterday airlifted to a local hospital, accompanied by two relatives, the fire bureau said.

So far, no casualties have been reported, as residents were housed in emergency shelters during the storm on Saturday, the bureau said.

In related news, the heavy rains boosted water levels at reservoirs.

The Shihmen Reservoir (石門水庫) in Taoyuan reached 97.6 percent capacity, while the Feitsui Reservoir (翡翠水庫) in New Taipei City hit 91.7 percent, Water Resources Agency data showed.

The Mingde Reservoir (明德水庫) in Miaoli County reached 96.2 percent, the Zengwen Reservoir (曾文水庫) in Chiayi County hit 93.7 percent and the Baoshan Second Reservoir (寶二水庫) in Hsinchu County reached 99.8 percent.