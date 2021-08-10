Data input errors allowed about 1,500 people not in priority vaccination groups to book appointments to receive a second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The people presently eligible to receive a second Moderna shot are those in the top three priority groups; pregnant women whose first Moderna shot was more than 28 days ago; and people in the ninth priority group aged 65 or older who selected online to receive Moderna for their first shot.
These people are to be vaccinated between tomorrow and Tuesday next week.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The data input mistakes resulted in some people receiving a text message that they should book an appointment this week to receive their second dose, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
“As they have booked their appointments, we will allow them to get vaccinated,” Chen told a news briefing yesterday.
People whose first shot was Moderna, but who are not in the first three priority groups or pregnant, are supposed to become eligible for their second dose about 10 to 12 weeks after their first dose.
The mix-up occurred when healthcare providers where the people got their first Moderna doses accidentally selected the wrong identity code when inputting data, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson.
This happened to about 1,500 people, Chuang added.
Several reporters voiced concern over the current shortage of vaccine doses and asked whether people who got their first Moderna shot would be able to get the second shot within the recommended period.
“We are running short of vaccines, as the number of people who registered their willingness to get vaccinated far exceeds the number of vaccine doses available,” Chen said, adding that the center is negotiating with the manufacturers, hoping that they can deliver more doses as soon as possible.
The center’s approach to vaccination coverage is to have as many people as possible get their first shot, which is better for achieving herd immunity, even though people would have stronger protection against COVID-19 after getting both shots, Chen said.
The military yesterday dispatched four fighter jets to welcome a group of Olympians back to Taiwan to thank the nation’s athletes competing in this year’s record-breaking Tokyo Games. Taiwan this year has posted its best-ever Olympic result with 11 total medals thus far — two golds, four silvers and five bronzes — more than doubling its previous record of five medals in 2000 and 2004. To celebrate the achievement, the Ministry of National Defense said it was instructed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to dispatch four Mirage 2000 jets to escort the athletes flying home on a China Airlines charter flight. On the
HOUNDED ONLINE: Two Chinese firms said they would not extend their contracts with Little S, while another terminated its agreement following an Instagram post A high-profile Taiwanese TV host found herself the latest to draw fire from Chinese Internet users after referring to Taiwan’s Olympians as “national competitors.” Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) — better known as “Little S” — made the comment in an Instagram post on Sunday during the women’s singles badminton final between Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) of Taiwan and Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China. The post drew an angry reaction in China, where nationalist Internet users often police the comments of celebrities and companies for views that clash with the Chinese Communist Party’s official narrative that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part
Beijing and Chinese state media have been attempting to downgrade Taiwan’s national status during the Tokyo Olympic Games by using the term “China Taipei” (中國台北), a report released yesterday by the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) showed. Taiwan regularly competes as “Chinese Taipei” at international sporting events based on a 1981 agreement to satisfy objections from Beijing and the then-ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. IORG found that Chinese government agencies referred to Taiwan’s Olympic delegation as “China Taipei” or “China Taiwan” (中國台灣) in their reports and online messages. IORG said that it based its analysis on public communications found on Chinese
Tropical Storm Lupit has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to approach Taiwan a second time with a southwesterly system primarily affecting the nation’s west, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 8pm, Lupit was moving east at 8kph after making landfall in China’s Guangdong Province on Thursday and approaching waters to the north of Taiwan, the bureau said. Lupit is expected to pass through the Taiwan Strait today and affect northern Taiwan later today and early tomorrow before moving away, it said. Heavy rain is forecast for western areas of Taiwan today and tomorrow morning, the CWB