COVID-19: Data input errors allow 1,500 non-priority bookings

MODERNA: The Central Epidemic Command Center said providers where people got their first shot used the wrong code, allowing them to register for a second shot

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Data input errors allowed about 1,500 people not in priority vaccination groups to book appointments to receive a second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

The people presently eligible to receive a second Moderna shot are those in the top three priority groups; pregnant women whose first Moderna shot was more than 28 days ago; and people in the ninth priority group aged 65 or older who selected online to receive Moderna for their first shot.

These people are to be vaccinated between tomorrow and Tuesday next week.

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccines to members of priority groups at the Expo Dome in Taipei’s Yuanshan Park yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

The data input mistakes resulted in some people receiving a text message that they should book an appointment this week to receive their second dose, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.

“As they have booked their appointments, we will allow them to get vaccinated,” Chen told a news briefing yesterday.

People whose first shot was Moderna, but who are not in the first three priority groups or pregnant, are supposed to become eligible for their second dose about 10 to 12 weeks after their first dose.

The mix-up occurred when healthcare providers where the people got their first Moderna doses accidentally selected the wrong identity code when inputting data, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson.

This happened to about 1,500 people, Chuang added.

Several reporters voiced concern over the current shortage of vaccine doses and asked whether people who got their first Moderna shot would be able to get the second shot within the recommended period.

“We are running short of vaccines, as the number of people who registered their willingness to get vaccinated far exceeds the number of vaccine doses available,” Chen said, adding that the center is negotiating with the manufacturers, hoping that they can deliver more doses as soon as possible.

The center’s approach to vaccination coverage is to have as many people as possible get their first shot, which is better for achieving herd immunity, even though people would have stronger protection against COVID-19 after getting both shots, Chen said.