The number of entries for the 32nd Golden Melody Awards for Traditional Arts and Music have increased by more than one-quarter from last year, the event organizers said on Tuesday.
After submission criteria were relaxed for this year, 882 people or groups have so far submitted works, 239 more than last year, National Center for Traditional Arts director Annie Chen (陳悅宜) said.
The increase was most noticeable in the music production category, which received 702 entries, compared with only 481 last year, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.
The organizers believe that the increase was in part due to the new entry criteria, which allow artists to submit their works in various digital formats, including on flash drives, instead of only CDs and DVDs, Chen said.
Had the organizers not eased the criteria, “we would have lost out on a lot of works,” he said.
However, the organizers would continue to accept traditional formats, such as vinyl records, he added.
The new criteria were introduced after the organizers only received only 643 submissions last year, down from an average of 800 to 1,000 in previous years, Chen said.
The introduction of new criteria after an internal review proved successful, Chen said, adding: “The increase in submissions amid the COVID-19 pandemic is good news.”
The awards, which honor individual artists and groups whose works have contributed to Taiwan’s diverse, creative and rich cultural heritage, reflect the aesthetics in the everyday lives of Taiwanese, the ministry said.
“The beauty of traditional arts can improve the aesthetics of daily life and boost the overall beauty of Taiwan,” Deputy Minister of Culture Lee Lien-chuan (李連權) said.
This year’s nominees include the album YIN — An Unlimited Passage by the Taipei Chamber Singers. The choir was founded in 1992, has won 15 international awards an is regarded as one of the top vocal groups in Asia.
YIN — An Unlimited Passage is nominated in six categories: best artistic music album, best album producer, best recording, best performance, best composition and best lyrics.
At the awards ceremony at the Taiwan Traditional Theater Center in Taipei on Oct. 9, Four Seas Records founder Liao Chien-yuan (廖乾元) and Taiwanese opera singer Liao Chiung-chih (廖瓊枝) are to receive special awards for their contribution to traditional arts and music.
