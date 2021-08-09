Local rules eased for Hong Kong, Macau high schoolers

By Chen Yu-fu and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Ministry of Education has made it easier for high-school students from Hong Kong and Macau to study in Taiwan, starting from next year at the earliest, a source said yesterday.

Under existing regulations, residents of Hong Kong or Macau must obtain a residency permit to attend a non-tertiary school, while those wishing to attend a standard public high school can only enroll at the National Overseas Chinese Senior High School.

To encourage more students to study in Taiwan, the ministry in December last year proposed relaxing the regulations to allow students from the Chinese territories to apply from abroad for the purpose of studying at a high school.

As these students are younger than 18, the amended regulations would also allow school principals or board members to serve as their legal guardians, it added.

The ministry plans to announce passage of the amendment later this month, an official said on condition of anonymity.

The changes would also allow other public high schools to accept students from the territories, the official said, adding that the ministry is discussing the changes with local education departments, which are in charge of the schools.

These changes aim to relax requirements for students from the territories to study at high schools in Taiwan, while previous changes targeted college students, the official said.

Currently, only high-school and college students are permitted, as they are older and can reside abroad on their own, he said, adding that younger grades would require further consideration.

Despite the pressure Hong Kong is under from Beijing, Taipei is still committed to helping people from the territory, the official said.

Since the Taiwan-Hong Kong Services and Exchanges Office was set up in July last year, it has received more than 2,000 requests for help from Hong Kongers looking to study, work, invest, start a business or settle in Taiwan, he said.

A cross-agency task force has been convened to strengthen recruitment of international talent, including from Hong Kong, he added.