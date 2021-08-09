The Ministry of Education has made it easier for high-school students from Hong Kong and Macau to study in Taiwan, starting from next year at the earliest, a source said yesterday.
Under existing regulations, residents of Hong Kong or Macau must obtain a residency permit to attend a non-tertiary school, while those wishing to attend a standard public high school can only enroll at the National Overseas Chinese Senior High School.
To encourage more students to study in Taiwan, the ministry in December last year proposed relaxing the regulations to allow students from the Chinese territories to apply from abroad for the purpose of studying at a high school.
As these students are younger than 18, the amended regulations would also allow school principals or board members to serve as their legal guardians, it added.
The ministry plans to announce passage of the amendment later this month, an official said on condition of anonymity.
The changes would also allow other public high schools to accept students from the territories, the official said, adding that the ministry is discussing the changes with local education departments, which are in charge of the schools.
These changes aim to relax requirements for students from the territories to study at high schools in Taiwan, while previous changes targeted college students, the official said.
Currently, only high-school and college students are permitted, as they are older and can reside abroad on their own, he said, adding that younger grades would require further consideration.
Despite the pressure Hong Kong is under from Beijing, Taipei is still committed to helping people from the territory, the official said.
Since the Taiwan-Hong Kong Services and Exchanges Office was set up in July last year, it has received more than 2,000 requests for help from Hong Kongers looking to study, work, invest, start a business or settle in Taiwan, he said.
A cross-agency task force has been convened to strengthen recruitment of international talent, including from Hong Kong, he added.
The military yesterday dispatched four fighter jets to welcome a group of Olympians back to Taiwan to thank the nation’s athletes competing in this year’s record-breaking Tokyo Games. Taiwan this year has posted its best-ever Olympic result with 11 total medals thus far — two golds, four silvers and five bronzes — more than doubling its previous record of five medals in 2000 and 2004. To celebrate the achievement, the Ministry of National Defense said it was instructed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to dispatch four Mirage 2000 jets to escort the athletes flying home on a China Airlines charter flight. On the
HOUNDED ONLINE: Two Chinese firms said they would not extend their contracts with Little S, while another terminated its agreement following an Instagram post A high-profile Taiwanese TV host found herself the latest to draw fire from Chinese Internet users after referring to Taiwan’s Olympians as “national competitors.” Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) — better known as “Little S” — made the comment in an Instagram post on Sunday during the women’s singles badminton final between Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) of Taiwan and Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China. The post drew an angry reaction in China, where nationalist Internet users often police the comments of celebrities and companies for views that clash with the Chinese Communist Party’s official narrative that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part
Beijing and Chinese state media have been attempting to downgrade Taiwan’s national status during the Tokyo Olympic Games by using the term “China Taipei” (中國台北), a report released yesterday by the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) showed. Taiwan regularly competes as “Chinese Taipei” at international sporting events based on a 1981 agreement to satisfy objections from Beijing and the then-ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. IORG found that Chinese government agencies referred to Taiwan’s Olympic delegation as “China Taipei” or “China Taiwan” (中國台灣) in their reports and online messages. IORG said that it based its analysis on public communications found on Chinese
NEW NUMBERS: No deaths were reported yesterday, but there were 12 local cases and two imported cases — people who had returned from Thailand and the US The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that COVID-19 restrictions are expected to remain in place after Monday next week, as it reported 12 local infections and two imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 12 local cases are 10 men and two women aged 10 to 80 who began experiencing symptoms between Thursday and Saturday. Six tested positive during isolation or upon ending it, he said, adding that the sources of infection have been identified in nine cases, while three remain unclear and would be investigated. Taoyuan reported five cases, all family