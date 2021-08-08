Working dads face financial strain: poll

By Lee Ya-wen and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Of all working Taiwanese fathers, 40.1 percent are the sole income earners in their families, while 67.8 percent said their household income has declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a poll by the online job bank yes123 showed.

Employed men with children have not had a pay raise for an average of 4.4 years, with a typical workday being 10 hours, the poll found.

Working fathers spend 62 minutes with their children on an average workday and have dinner with their children 2.7 days per week, with 80 percent of respondents saying that they do not have a work-life balance, it added.

Of the respondents, 70 percent said that they would be distressed if their spouses had higher salaries than them, and 85 percent feared losing their jobs by the time they became middle-aged.

This figure is the highest-ever in the annual poll’s history since 2014.

The main factors for job insecurity were a lack of professional skills, ageism in the workplace, downsizing or dissolution of the employer, unsustainable pay cuts, unpaid leave policies and having no career growth opportunities.

Those who use their income to support their father or father-in-law comprised 51.2 percent of respondents, including 37 percent who give them monthly contributions, the poll said, adding that 74 percent of respondents felt that this was an economic strain.

An average respondent spent NT$8,742 per month to support his father or father-in-law, or 20 percent of the country’s average regular wage as calculated by official sources, it said.

The poll was conducted from July 13 to July 26 with 1,207 valid samples and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points, yes123 said on Friday.