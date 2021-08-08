Yilan honors model fathers

By Tsai Yun-jung / Staff reporter





The Yilan County Government yesterday honored 13 model fathers ahead of Father’s Day today.

The 13 fathers were recommended by 12 township offices and the county’s Indigenous Peoples Office.

Among them was 74-year-old Huang Wen-han (黃文漢) from Luodong Township (羅東), who lost his vision in both eyes at the age of 22 due to glaucoma. After that, he once thought about killing himself.

Blind masseur Huang Wen-han, center right in mauve shirt, and his family hold bouquets and gifts in Yilan County yesterday after Huang was honored as a model father on the eve of Father’s Day. Photo: Tsai Yun-jung, Taipei Times

Thanks to encouragement from other people, he began to learn massage at 23, and at 25 he opened a massage salon, with his outstanding techniques attracting many celebrities, such as former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), former premier Hau Pei-tsun (郝柏村) and opera performer Yang Li-hua (楊麗花).

Huang married a woman who is also blind, and they have a daughter and a son. Despite their own difficulties, the couple strove to provide their children with the best they could.

Their daughter, a nurse, is studying for a doctorate at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, while their son is teaching at an elementary school in the township.

Widowed father Yu Huo-sheng on Friday wears a “model father” sash awarded to him by Yilan County’s Dongshan Township before being honored by the Yilan County Government yesterday. Photo: Lin Ching-lun, Taipei Times

Huang served as chairman of a masseurs’ union and a member of an association promoting welfare for blind people.

His son, Huang Ching-en (黃慶恩), described his father as his role model, saying that he is keen to offer help and seldom blames others for his own suffering.

Huang Ching-en said that he used to feel embarrassed about his parents’ blindness, but after telling his junior-high school classmates that his parents were blind, he was able to accept it.

While teaching, he often uses his and his family’s stories as examples to explain how hard work can make up for inherent shortcomings, he said.

Another father who received an award is 81-year-old Yu Huo-sheng (游火生) from Dongshan Township (冬山). He raised five children by himself.

When he was a young man, Yu had a grocery store, but chose to catch fish using his own boat instead. He left his wife to run the grocery store because he did not want to spend time arguing with customers.

However, his wife was killed in a car accident at the age of 39, leaving three daughters and two boys for him to look after. At the time, his oldest child was in seventh grade, and the youngest was two years old.

Yu sold his boat and returned to the store. He refused to remarry in consideration of his children’s feelings.

Yu’s relatives thought it would be impossible for a man to take care of five children, and they assumed his children would become troublemakers, said his eldest daughter, Yu Chiu-hsia (游秋霞).

Nonetheless, their father remained firm in his decision and proved that he could do it, she said.

Their father encouraged them to try their best in their studies and not worry about the tuition, Yu’s son Yu Chien-feng (游建峰) said.

Yu Huo-sheng’s daughter Yu Wen-chueh (游文雀) said many neighbors told her to study at a vocational school and work at a garment factory after graduation.

Yet her father supported her, and she became the first woman in their village to enroll at a university, she said.

Her father is frugal when it comes to his own matters, but very generous in supporting his children, she said, adding that she once asked for a digital translator that was considered a luxury product at the time and he bought it for her.