KMT 2020 campaign account still has NT$19.48m

By Chen Yun and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) 2020 presidential campaign account still holds NT$19.48 million (US$700,391) in election donations, a report released on Friday by the Control Yuan showed.

The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) political donation account from the campaign was in the red, and therefore did not need to be declared, the report said.

Former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and former premier Simon Chang (張善政) ran on the KMT ticket against DPP candidates President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President William Lai (賴清德).

The presidential campaign received NT$456,310,823 in donations, with expenditures of NT$426,176,206, leaving the acccount with NT$30,134,617 at the end of the election, the report showed.

After the election, the campaign donated NT$6 million to social welfare groups and made additional payments filed as electoral expenses, leaving the account with NT$19,479,556, according to the report.

Among the donations, the KMT reported giving NT$2 million to the Dian Liang Foundation and NT$1 million each to the Morning Glory Critical Children and Family Association, the Sancode Foundation and the Kunyuan Hsu Charity Federation, the report showed.

Funds in Han’s political donations account for when he ran for Kaohsiung mayor in 2018 had been emptied, with NT$6.04 million donated last year to social welfare organizations — including the Genesis Social Welfare Foundation, the Kaohsiung Red Cross Nursery Center, the Fantasy Culture and Arts Foundation, and the Alliance Cultural Foundation, the report said.

The donation accounts for Tsai’s 2016 presidential bid with former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) in 2016, had NT$1,134,712 remaining, but as of April 13 last year, the account had spent NT$1,134,772, the report said.