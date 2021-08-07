COVID-19: ‘Travel bubble’ with Palau could restart, soon, ministry says

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday expressed optimism that a Taiwan-Palau “travel bubble” would soon resume under proper quarantine rules, saying that interagency negotiations were under way.

Local media earlier in the day reported that the travel bubble could restart on Saturday next week at the earliest, with Palau awaiting Taiwan’s decision.

The arrangement was launched in April, but suspended the following month due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan.

A snorkeler swims in Palau’s Jellyfish Lake in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of KKday

Palau, a diplomatic ally of Taiwan in the Pacific, relies heavily on tourism for revenue.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said that the center was waiting for MOFA’s plan for reopening the bubble, adding that he is optimistic about the possibility.

MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that the foreign ministry on Monday last week invited representatives of the Tourism Bureau and tourist agency operators to discuss the issue, adding that interagency discussions were still ongoing.

The government hopes to resume the bubble soon, with guidelines in place to protect the health of Taiwanese and Palauans that also meet the nations’ disease prevention requirements, she said.

The CECC would detail the quarantine requirements for inbound and outbound travelers, she added.

Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr had recently reiterated his hope that Taiwan could ease quarantine rules for tourists visiting Palau, MOFA said.

The ministry would “carefully” promote bilateral cooperation in tourism, Ou said.