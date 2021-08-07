COVID-19: CECC reports 12 cases, three deaths

MIX AND MATCH: Medical personnel caring for COVID-19 patients would be the first group allowed to receive a different vaccine for their second dose, the center said

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 10 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, adding that medical personnel would be prioritized in a program that mixes vaccine doses.

Of the local cases, four were reported in New Taipei City, three in Taipei, two in Chiayi County and one in Changhua County, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news conference in Taipei.

Eight of the local cases have known sources of infection, he added.

People eat in a department store food court with partitions on the tables in Taipei yesterday. The city, along with New Taipei City and Yilan County, lifted restrictions on on-site dining from Tuesday. Photo: CNA

The three deaths were two men and one woman, who were all in their 70s and not yet vaccinated against the disease, and all had a history of chronic diseases, center data showed.

The center also reported two imported cases: an American man in his 20s and a British man in his 30s, who both arrived in Taiwan for work on Wednesday, the data showed.

As of yesterday, the nation has identified 15,765 cases of COVID-19 and 794 deaths, the center said.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung leads the Central Epidemic Command Center’s daily news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center

Of the 14,543 cases reported from May 11 to Wednesday, 89.5 percent — or 13,018 — have been discharged from isolation facilities, it said.

Medical personnel who are caring for COVID-19 patients would be the first group allowed to receive a different vaccine for their second dose, Chen said.

People who receive a first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be allowed to receive a second jab of an mRNA vaccine, he said.

The center is still determining how many medical personnel would be in the category, he added.

Whether the mix-and-match vaccination process would be expanded to other groups depends on the availability of vaccines, Chen said.

In response to questions about when the next batch of vaccines would arrive and whether the current supply would run out soon, Chen said the center is monitoring the progress of vaccine delivery, but was unable to provide a definite timetable.

As of 10am yesterday, 8.4 million people, of Taiwan’s 23.5 million population, have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 456,869 have received two doses, CECC data showed.