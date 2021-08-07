The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 10 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, adding that medical personnel would be prioritized in a program that mixes vaccine doses.
Of the local cases, four were reported in New Taipei City, three in Taipei, two in Chiayi County and one in Changhua County, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news conference in Taipei.
Eight of the local cases have known sources of infection, he added.
Photo: CNA
The three deaths were two men and one woman, who were all in their 70s and not yet vaccinated against the disease, and all had a history of chronic diseases, center data showed.
The center also reported two imported cases: an American man in his 20s and a British man in his 30s, who both arrived in Taiwan for work on Wednesday, the data showed.
As of yesterday, the nation has identified 15,765 cases of COVID-19 and 794 deaths, the center said.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
Of the 14,543 cases reported from May 11 to Wednesday, 89.5 percent — or 13,018 — have been discharged from isolation facilities, it said.
Medical personnel who are caring for COVID-19 patients would be the first group allowed to receive a different vaccine for their second dose, Chen said.
People who receive a first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be allowed to receive a second jab of an mRNA vaccine, he said.
The center is still determining how many medical personnel would be in the category, he added.
Whether the mix-and-match vaccination process would be expanded to other groups depends on the availability of vaccines, Chen said.
In response to questions about when the next batch of vaccines would arrive and whether the current supply would run out soon, Chen said the center is monitoring the progress of vaccine delivery, but was unable to provide a definite timetable.
As of 10am yesterday, 8.4 million people, of Taiwan’s 23.5 million population, have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 456,869 have received two doses, CECC data showed.
The military yesterday dispatched four fighter jets to welcome a group of Olympians back to Taiwan to thank the nation’s athletes competing in this year’s record-breaking Tokyo Games. Taiwan this year has posted its best-ever Olympic result with 11 total medals thus far — two golds, four silvers and five bronzes — more than doubling its previous record of five medals in 2000 and 2004. To celebrate the achievement, the Ministry of National Defense said it was instructed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to dispatch four Mirage 2000 jets to escort the athletes flying home on a China Airlines charter flight. On the
HOUNDED ONLINE: Two Chinese firms said they would not extend their contracts with Little S, while another terminated its agreement following an Instagram post A high-profile Taiwanese TV host found herself the latest to draw fire from Chinese Internet users after referring to Taiwan’s Olympians as “national competitors.” Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) — better known as “Little S” — made the comment in an Instagram post on Sunday during the women’s singles badminton final between Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) of Taiwan and Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China. The post drew an angry reaction in China, where nationalist Internet users often police the comments of celebrities and companies for views that clash with the Chinese Communist Party’s official narrative that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part
HASTY REVIEW CLAIMS: Medigen’s vaccine, which is to start phase 3 clinical trials later this year, should not have received emergency use authorization, Hau said Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) vice chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) is to appeal the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization of Medigen Vaccine Biologics’ COVID-19 vaccine, he said yesterday. The administration on July 19 granted Medigen emergency use authorization, even though the drugmaker had not yet completed phase 3 clinical trials. The government should not authorize the use of a vaccine that has not completed phase 3 trials, Hau said in Taipei on the sidelines of an event to distribute boxed meals with former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康). Hau said the government had politicized
NEW NUMBERS: No deaths were reported yesterday, but there were 12 local cases and two imported cases — people who had returned from Thailand and the US The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that COVID-19 restrictions are expected to remain in place after Monday next week, as it reported 12 local infections and two imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 12 local cases are 10 men and two women aged 10 to 80 who began experiencing symptoms between Thursday and Saturday. Six tested positive during isolation or upon ending it, he said, adding that the sources of infection have been identified in nine cases, while three remain unclear and would be investigated. Taoyuan reported five cases, all family