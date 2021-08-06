SOCIETY
Cabinet passes alimony bill
The Cabinet yesterday approved a draft bill to ease restrictions on alimony claims. Under the current law, which has not been changed since 1931, a divorced person can only compel their spouse to pay alimony if they have been “reduced to difficulties in livelihood” after the divorce, are considered an “innocent party” and if the divorce is finalized by a judge. The bill seeks to strike the latter two requirements, changing the law to, “when a party in a marriage is reduced to difficulties in livelihood after a divorce, he or she can require the other party to pay alimony.” The amount of alimony would be negotiated by the couple, or by a judge, if the couple cannot reach an agreement, based on how much the person receiving alimony needs and how much the person paying can reasonably afford, the ministry said in a statement. The proposed amendments are in line with the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women, which was introduced by the UN in 1979 and adopted by Taiwan in 2012, it said. The draft bill is to be sent to the Judicial Yuan, which is expected to co-sign it, and then to the Legislative Yuan for review.
ARTS
Tango opera at Weiwuying
The National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) on Tuesday said that it would stage Astor Piazzolla’s Maria de Buenos Aires next month to mark the birth centennial of the Argentine composer. The tango opera is to be directed by Hong Kong choreographer Helen Lai (黎海寧), with Taiwanese soprano Jeannie Chiang (蔣啟真) in the title role of Maria, the center said in a statement. It is also to feature baritone Yeh Chan-yu (葉展毓) as Cantor, Argentina-born Italian Ricardo Canzio as the narrator and a 12-member dance group, it said. Weiwuying said that one of its venues would be “transformed into a tiny South American tavern” to stage the opera. Weiwuying general and artistic director Chien Wen-pin (簡文彬) is to conduct the Circo Ensemble, one of the few music groups in Taiwan that have a bandoneon, an instrument used in most tango ensembles. The opera is to be staged at Weiwuying’s Playhouse from Sept. 17 to 19, and tickets are available through the OpenTix ticketing service. It is to be performed in Spanish, with subtitles in Chinese and English.
LABOR
Work accident rate rises
The nation’s occupational accident rate per 1,000 workers climbed last year for the first time in 10 years, an annual report published by the Ministry of Labor showed. There were 26,778 occupational accidents last year, which translate into an occupational accident rate of 2.549 per 1,000, up from 2.496 a year earlier and the first increase since 2010, the labor inspection report published on the ministry’s Web site said. The occupational injury and illness rate per 1,000 workers also rose to 2.390 from 2.333 in 2019. However, the rate of disability caused by an injury at work per 1,000 employees fell to 0.135 from 1.40 in 2019, while the fatal work injury rate per 1,000 workers remained the same at 0.023, said Hsu Li-ying (許莉瑩), a section chief at the ministry’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The increase in accidents came mainly from the construction and agricultural sectors, she said, without elaborating. The ministry is stepping up labor inspections targeting the construction, food and beverage, and transportation and logistics sectors to reduce workplace accidents this year, Hsu said.
The military yesterday dispatched four fighter jets to welcome a group of Olympians back to Taiwan to thank the nation’s athletes competing in this year’s record-breaking Tokyo Games. Taiwan this year has posted its best-ever Olympic result with 11 total medals thus far — two golds, four silvers and five bronzes — more than doubling its previous record of five medals in 2000 and 2004. To celebrate the achievement, the Ministry of National Defense said it was instructed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to dispatch four Mirage 2000 jets to escort the athletes flying home on a China Airlines charter flight. On the
HOUNDED ONLINE: Two Chinese firms said they would not extend their contracts with Little S, while another terminated its agreement following an Instagram post A high-profile Taiwanese TV host found herself the latest to draw fire from Chinese Internet users after referring to Taiwan’s Olympians as “national competitors.” Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) — better known as “Little S” — made the comment in an Instagram post on Sunday during the women’s singles badminton final between Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) of Taiwan and Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China. The post drew an angry reaction in China, where nationalist Internet users often police the comments of celebrities and companies for views that clash with the Chinese Communist Party’s official narrative that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part
HASTY REVIEW CLAIMS: Medigen’s vaccine, which is to start phase 3 clinical trials later this year, should not have received emergency use authorization, Hau said Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) vice chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) is to appeal the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization of Medigen Vaccine Biologics’ COVID-19 vaccine, he said yesterday. The administration on July 19 granted Medigen emergency use authorization, even though the drugmaker had not yet completed phase 3 clinical trials. The government should not authorize the use of a vaccine that has not completed phase 3 trials, Hau said in Taipei on the sidelines of an event to distribute boxed meals with former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康). Hau said the government had politicized
NEW NUMBERS: No deaths were reported yesterday, but there were 12 local cases and two imported cases — people who had returned from Thailand and the US The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that COVID-19 restrictions are expected to remain in place after Monday next week, as it reported 12 local infections and two imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 12 local cases are 10 men and two women aged 10 to 80 who began experiencing symptoms between Thursday and Saturday. Six tested positive during isolation or upon ending it, he said, adding that the sources of infection have been identified in nine cases, while three remain unclear and would be investigated. Taoyuan reported five cases, all family