Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





SOCIETY

Cabinet passes alimony bill

The Cabinet yesterday approved a draft bill to ease restrictions on alimony claims. Under the current law, which has not been changed since 1931, a divorced person can only compel their spouse to pay alimony if they have been “reduced to difficulties in livelihood” after the divorce, are considered an “innocent party” and if the divorce is finalized by a judge. The bill seeks to strike the latter two requirements, changing the law to, “when a party in a marriage is reduced to difficulties in livelihood after a divorce, he or she can require the other party to pay alimony.” The amount of alimony would be negotiated by the couple, or by a judge, if the couple cannot reach an agreement, based on how much the person receiving alimony needs and how much the person paying can reasonably afford, the ministry said in a statement. The proposed amendments are in line with the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women, which was introduced by the UN in 1979 and adopted by Taiwan in 2012, it said. The draft bill is to be sent to the Judicial Yuan, which is expected to co-sign it, and then to the Legislative Yuan for review.

ARTS

Tango opera at Weiwuying

The National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) on Tuesday said that it would stage Astor Piazzolla’s Maria de Buenos Aires next month to mark the birth centennial of the Argentine composer. The tango opera is to be directed by Hong Kong choreographer Helen Lai (黎海寧), with Taiwanese soprano Jeannie Chiang (蔣啟真) in the title role of Maria, the center said in a statement. It is also to feature baritone Yeh Chan-yu (葉展毓) as Cantor, Argentina-born Italian Ricardo Canzio as the narrator and a 12-member dance group, it said. Weiwuying said that one of its venues would be “transformed into a tiny South American tavern” to stage the opera. Weiwuying general and artistic director Chien Wen-pin (簡文彬) is to conduct the Circo Ensemble, one of the few music groups in Taiwan that have a bandoneon, an instrument used in most tango ensembles. The opera is to be staged at Weiwuying’s Playhouse from Sept. 17 to 19, and tickets are available through the OpenTix ticketing service. It is to be performed in Spanish, with subtitles in Chinese and English.

LABOR

Work accident rate rises

The nation’s occupational accident rate per 1,000 workers climbed last year for the first time in 10 years, an annual report published by the Ministry of Labor showed. There were 26,778 occupational accidents last year, which translate into an occupational accident rate of 2.549 per 1,000, up from 2.496 a year earlier and the first increase since 2010, the labor inspection report published on the ministry’s Web site said. The occupational injury and illness rate per 1,000 workers also rose to 2.390 from 2.333 in 2019. However, the rate of disability caused by an injury at work per 1,000 employees fell to 0.135 from 1.40 in 2019, while the fatal work injury rate per 1,000 workers remained the same at 0.023, said Hsu Li-ying (許莉瑩), a section chief at the ministry’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The increase in accidents came mainly from the construction and agricultural sectors, she said, without elaborating. The ministry is stepping up labor inspections targeting the construction, food and beverage, and transportation and logistics sectors to reduce workplace accidents this year, Hsu said.