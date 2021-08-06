KMT pans Chen Chi-mai’s policies

EXTREME WEATHER RESPONSE: Former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu performed well on flood prevention, while Chen distracts from his failures, the party said

By Wang Jung-hsiang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Kaohsiung City Government has performed poorly on protecting residents from flooding and other calamities during extreme weather events, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members said yesterday.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai’s (陳其邁) handling of the incidents and his failure to improve the city’s infrastructure showed that he has little concern for the lives of Kaohsiung residents, they said.

KMT Kaohsiung City Council caucus convener Tung Yen-chen (童燕珍) said that flooding, roads caving in, and branches of trees falling onto streets and sidewalks have increasingly occurred over the past few months.

A woman, surnamed Kao (高), died after being shocked by the loose cable of a street lamp, Tung said.

The incident occurred on July 19, when Kao was wading across the flooded Sanmin Road in Fongshan District (鳳山). She passed away two days later, with electrocution being suspected as the cause of death.

The city government at the time said that lax oversight by contractors hired during the administration of former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the KMT played a role in the woman’s death.

Tung said that the city government should not rest on its laurels over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead work on its duties such as infrastructure, which it had neglected.

KMT Kaohsiung City Councilor Chen Mei-ya (陳美雅) said that the city’s infrastructure had fallen into disrepair, as evidenced by the collapse of a section of Kaisyuan Road in Cienjhen District (前鎮).

Calling the handling of the incident “absurd,” Chen Mei-ya said that Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) had put undue pressure on Kaohsiung Public Works Bureau officials, who were initially given three days to repair the collapsed section.

Chen Mei-ya cited Lin as saying that he would “take off their heads” if the section would not be repaired by 5am the next day.

Lin’s “stunt” in front of reporters calls into question the city government’s ability to deal with Kaohsiung’s problems, Chen Mei-ya said.

The Han administration had shown that the city authorities are able to prevent flooding, while the administration of Chen Chi-mai is trying to distract the public from its failures, Chen Mei-ya said.

During Han’s time in office, Chen Chi-mai frequently criticized the then-city mayor for his policies on infrastructure, including fixing roads, water pipes and street lights, saying that those were not the city government’s responsibilities, but that of borough wardens, KMT Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Shao-ting (黃紹庭) said.

However, Chen Chi-mai’s administration is not able to accomplish even the most basic tasks, Huang said.

Chen Chi-mai is mayor now and cannot continue shifting the blame on previous administrations, Huang added.

KMT Kaohsiung City Councilor Chen Juo-tsui (陳若翠) said that Chen Chi-mai and the Democratic Progressive Party should focus on improving infrastructure in the city, citing a Global Views Monthly report that ranked Kaohsiung last among Taiwan’s six special municipalities.

Separately yesterday, Chen Chi-mai said that Lin’s comments were not meant to show ill will toward the Public Works Bureau and that Lin wished only the best to the bureau’s employees.