The Kaohsiung City Government has performed poorly on protecting residents from flooding and other calamities during extreme weather events, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members said yesterday.
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai’s (陳其邁) handling of the incidents and his failure to improve the city’s infrastructure showed that he has little concern for the lives of Kaohsiung residents, they said.
KMT Kaohsiung City Council caucus convener Tung Yen-chen (童燕珍) said that flooding, roads caving in, and branches of trees falling onto streets and sidewalks have increasingly occurred over the past few months.
A woman, surnamed Kao (高), died after being shocked by the loose cable of a street lamp, Tung said.
The incident occurred on July 19, when Kao was wading across the flooded Sanmin Road in Fongshan District (鳳山). She passed away two days later, with electrocution being suspected as the cause of death.
The city government at the time said that lax oversight by contractors hired during the administration of former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the KMT played a role in the woman’s death.
Tung said that the city government should not rest on its laurels over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead work on its duties such as infrastructure, which it had neglected.
KMT Kaohsiung City Councilor Chen Mei-ya (陳美雅) said that the city’s infrastructure had fallen into disrepair, as evidenced by the collapse of a section of Kaisyuan Road in Cienjhen District (前鎮).
Calling the handling of the incident “absurd,” Chen Mei-ya said that Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) had put undue pressure on Kaohsiung Public Works Bureau officials, who were initially given three days to repair the collapsed section.
Chen Mei-ya cited Lin as saying that he would “take off their heads” if the section would not be repaired by 5am the next day.
Lin’s “stunt” in front of reporters calls into question the city government’s ability to deal with Kaohsiung’s problems, Chen Mei-ya said.
The Han administration had shown that the city authorities are able to prevent flooding, while the administration of Chen Chi-mai is trying to distract the public from its failures, Chen Mei-ya said.
During Han’s time in office, Chen Chi-mai frequently criticized the then-city mayor for his policies on infrastructure, including fixing roads, water pipes and street lights, saying that those were not the city government’s responsibilities, but that of borough wardens, KMT Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Shao-ting (黃紹庭) said.
However, Chen Chi-mai’s administration is not able to accomplish even the most basic tasks, Huang said.
Chen Chi-mai is mayor now and cannot continue shifting the blame on previous administrations, Huang added.
KMT Kaohsiung City Councilor Chen Juo-tsui (陳若翠) said that Chen Chi-mai and the Democratic Progressive Party should focus on improving infrastructure in the city, citing a Global Views Monthly report that ranked Kaohsiung last among Taiwan’s six special municipalities.
Separately yesterday, Chen Chi-mai said that Lin’s comments were not meant to show ill will toward the Public Works Bureau and that Lin wished only the best to the bureau’s employees.
The military yesterday dispatched four fighter jets to welcome a group of Olympians back to Taiwan to thank the nation’s athletes competing in this year’s record-breaking Tokyo Games. Taiwan this year has posted its best-ever Olympic result with 11 total medals thus far — two golds, four silvers and five bronzes — more than doubling its previous record of five medals in 2000 and 2004. To celebrate the achievement, the Ministry of National Defense said it was instructed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to dispatch four Mirage 2000 jets to escort the athletes flying home on a China Airlines charter flight. On the
HOUNDED ONLINE: Two Chinese firms said they would not extend their contracts with Little S, while another terminated its agreement following an Instagram post A high-profile Taiwanese TV host found herself the latest to draw fire from Chinese Internet users after referring to Taiwan’s Olympians as “national competitors.” Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) — better known as “Little S” — made the comment in an Instagram post on Sunday during the women’s singles badminton final between Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) of Taiwan and Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China. The post drew an angry reaction in China, where nationalist Internet users often police the comments of celebrities and companies for views that clash with the Chinese Communist Party’s official narrative that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part
HASTY REVIEW CLAIMS: Medigen’s vaccine, which is to start phase 3 clinical trials later this year, should not have received emergency use authorization, Hau said Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) vice chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) is to appeal the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization of Medigen Vaccine Biologics’ COVID-19 vaccine, he said yesterday. The administration on July 19 granted Medigen emergency use authorization, even though the drugmaker had not yet completed phase 3 clinical trials. The government should not authorize the use of a vaccine that has not completed phase 3 trials, Hau said in Taipei on the sidelines of an event to distribute boxed meals with former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康). Hau said the government had politicized
NEW NUMBERS: No deaths were reported yesterday, but there were 12 local cases and two imported cases — people who had returned from Thailand and the US The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that COVID-19 restrictions are expected to remain in place after Monday next week, as it reported 12 local infections and two imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 12 local cases are 10 men and two women aged 10 to 80 who began experiencing symptoms between Thursday and Saturday. Six tested positive during isolation or upon ending it, he said, adding that the sources of infection have been identified in nine cases, while three remain unclear and would be investigated. Taoyuan reported five cases, all family