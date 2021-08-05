ETtoday Variety dropping news programs

PANDEMIC LIGHT: After being questioned about its failure to meet its 2018 pledge to expand its news division, the variety channel said it would focus on lighter topics

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The ETtoday Variety channel (ETtoday 綜合台) has said it would stop airing news programs and instead offer more leisure and entertainment programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.

The NCC yesterday began reviewing the channel’s application to renew its operating license, which is set to expire on Aug. 20.

It issued a ruling telling the channel that it would continue to review its application after it submits additional information requested by NCC commissioners.

NCC Vice Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said that the commission in 2018 approved the channel’s new business plan, allowing it to broadcast news at midday and in the evening, as well as political talk shows.

The commission at the time agreed to the channel’s business plan in hopes that the decision would help increase the diversity of news programs on Chunghwa Telecom’s multimedia-on-demand (MOD) system, Wong said.

Prior to the commissioners’ meeting yesterday, an external expert committee was tasked with conducting a preliminary review of the channel’s license renewal application and found that it did not fully meet the conditions set by the NCC when it approved the change in business plan in 2018, Wong said.

The channel promised to increase staff at its news division to 33, but it now has only 14 full-time news personnel, he said.

The commission summoned ETtoday’s management to a meeting to answer questions about its failure to carry out the business plan, he added.

“On Tuesday, the channel informed us that it will stop airing news and political talk shows, and will instead focus on producing programs on healthcare, food and travel, entertainment and other topics,” Wong said.

Asked why the channel decided to change its programming focus, Wong said: “The management told us that Taiwan already has very diverse news content, and they want to air more programs about healthcare, food and travel, and other topics that would lighten the public mood amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The commission then asked the channel to submit a new business plan and program schedule for the review, he said.

The commission three weeks ago rejected CTi Variety’s (中天綜合台) plan to air news programs and political talk shows.

“The commission has yet to discuss the general principles that would be used to review [CTi] Variety’s plan to air news programs. So far, we only rule on a case-by-case basis,” Wong said.