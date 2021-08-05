The ETtoday Variety channel (ETtoday 綜合台) has said it would stop airing news programs and instead offer more leisure and entertainment programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.
The NCC yesterday began reviewing the channel’s application to renew its operating license, which is set to expire on Aug. 20.
It issued a ruling telling the channel that it would continue to review its application after it submits additional information requested by NCC commissioners.
NCC Vice Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said that the commission in 2018 approved the channel’s new business plan, allowing it to broadcast news at midday and in the evening, as well as political talk shows.
The commission at the time agreed to the channel’s business plan in hopes that the decision would help increase the diversity of news programs on Chunghwa Telecom’s multimedia-on-demand (MOD) system, Wong said.
Prior to the commissioners’ meeting yesterday, an external expert committee was tasked with conducting a preliminary review of the channel’s license renewal application and found that it did not fully meet the conditions set by the NCC when it approved the change in business plan in 2018, Wong said.
The channel promised to increase staff at its news division to 33, but it now has only 14 full-time news personnel, he said.
The commission summoned ETtoday’s management to a meeting to answer questions about its failure to carry out the business plan, he added.
“On Tuesday, the channel informed us that it will stop airing news and political talk shows, and will instead focus on producing programs on healthcare, food and travel, entertainment and other topics,” Wong said.
Asked why the channel decided to change its programming focus, Wong said: “The management told us that Taiwan already has very diverse news content, and they want to air more programs about healthcare, food and travel, and other topics that would lighten the public mood amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The commission then asked the channel to submit a new business plan and program schedule for the review, he said.
The commission three weeks ago rejected CTi Variety’s (中天綜合台) plan to air news programs and political talk shows.
“The commission has yet to discuss the general principles that would be used to review [CTi] Variety’s plan to air news programs. So far, we only rule on a case-by-case basis,” Wong said.
A video allegedly featuring retired general Kao An-kuo (高安國) calling on Taiwanese military officers to surrender to China and overthrow the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government has sparked outrage and calls for him to be charged with treason. The video, titled “A message to Taiwanese military officers,” allegedly shows Kao saying: “I call on commanding officers of our military troops to stand up for Chinese nationalism, to take up this duty under heaven’s mandate to save Taiwanese from oppression and terrible suffering.” Dressed in military fatigues and a beret, the lieutenant general called on officers to overthrow the “fraudulent DPP regime,”
HOUNDED ONLINE: Two Chinese firms said they would not extend their contracts with Little S, while another terminated its agreement following an Instagram post A high-profile Taiwanese TV host found herself the latest to draw fire from Chinese Internet users after referring to Taiwan’s Olympians as “national competitors.” Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) — better known as “Little S” — made the comment in an Instagram post on Sunday during the women’s singles badminton final between Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) of Taiwan and Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China. The post drew an angry reaction in China, where nationalist Internet users often police the comments of celebrities and companies for views that clash with the Chinese Communist Party’s official narrative that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part
HASTY REVIEW CLAIMS: Medigen’s vaccine, which is to start phase 3 clinical trials later this year, should not have received emergency use authorization, Hau said Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) vice chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) is to appeal the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization of Medigen Vaccine Biologics’ COVID-19 vaccine, he said yesterday. The administration on July 19 granted Medigen emergency use authorization, even though the drugmaker had not yet completed phase 3 clinical trials. The government should not authorize the use of a vaccine that has not completed phase 3 trials, Hau said in Taipei on the sidelines of an event to distribute boxed meals with former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康). Hau said the government had politicized
NEW NUMBERS: No deaths were reported yesterday, but there were 12 local cases and two imported cases — people who had returned from Thailand and the US The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that COVID-19 restrictions are expected to remain in place after Monday next week, as it reported 12 local infections and two imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 12 local cases are 10 men and two women aged 10 to 80 who began experiencing symptoms between Thursday and Saturday. Six tested positive during isolation or upon ending it, he said, adding that the sources of infection have been identified in nine cases, while three remain unclear and would be investigated. Taoyuan reported five cases, all family