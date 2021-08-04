The government should order employers not to use workers’ COVID-19 relief funds to pay salaries, the New Power Party (NPP) said yesterday, after receiving multiple complaints from workers who said they did not receive their relief funds in full.
The Executive Yuan appropriated more relief funds to businesses and workers for the financial losses they incurred after the Central Epidemic Command Center raised a nationwide pandemic alert to level 3 in May.
In addition to subsidies for affected businesses, each affected worker is entitled to a government subsidy of NT$40,000 — a one-time salary subsidy of NT$30,000 and NT$10,000 from the Employment Stabilization Fund.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Workers’ relief funds are given to employers, who then have to distribute them to their employees.
“However, we have received multiple complaints from movie theater workers that their employers listed the relief funds as their salaries from May to July on their pay slips. As such, they received only a fraction of the money allotted to them,” NPP legislative caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) told a news conference.
Movie theater workers who did not receive their relief funds in full applied for full-time workers’ subsidies from the Ministry of Labor, which rejected their applications because their employers had already applied for subsidies from the Ministry of Culture, Chiu said.
If the government allows such illegal practices to continue, workers would not receive the assistance they need and employers would simply disregard government regulations, he said.
The Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) requires employers to pay full wages to workers themselves, NPP Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said.
The relief funds are government subsidies, which have nothing to do with the wages that employers are supposed to pay their workers, Wang said, adding that employers must distribute relief funds to workers.
NPP Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said the government should issue an official notification telling employers that they must not use relief funds to pay salaries.
Chien Shao-chi (簡紹麒), a specialist at the National Development Council, said the Executive Yuan has appropriated funds to subsidize employers affected by the level 3 alert, so they should not use workers’ relief funds to pay salaries.
The council would hold an internal meeting to discuss whether to issue an official notification to all government agencies banning the practice, Chien said.
Lin Hung-yi (林宏義), director of the Ministry of Culture’s planning department, said his ministry’s mechanism aims to ensure that workers receive relief funds in full, adding that regulations governing the use of relief funds for workers should be identical among government agencies.
The Ministry of Labor said that government agencies should budget relief funds for employers and employees.
How the salaries should be paid should be decided through negotiations between employers and employees, unless regulations impose other restrictions, it said.
A video allegedly featuring retired general Kao An-kuo (高安國) calling on Taiwanese military officers to surrender to China and overthrow the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government has sparked outrage and calls for him to be charged with treason. The video, titled “A message to Taiwanese military officers,” allegedly shows Kao saying: “I call on commanding officers of our military troops to stand up for Chinese nationalism, to take up this duty under heaven’s mandate to save Taiwanese from oppression and terrible suffering.” Dressed in military fatigues and a beret, the lieutenant general called on officers to overthrow the “fraudulent DPP regime,”
HASTY REVIEW CLAIMS: Medigen’s vaccine, which is to start phase 3 clinical trials later this year, should not have received emergency use authorization, Hau said Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) vice chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) is to appeal the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization of Medigen Vaccine Biologics’ COVID-19 vaccine, he said yesterday. The administration on July 19 granted Medigen emergency use authorization, even though the drugmaker had not yet completed phase 3 clinical trials. The government should not authorize the use of a vaccine that has not completed phase 3 trials, Hau said in Taipei on the sidelines of an event to distribute boxed meals with former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康). Hau said the government had politicized
WORTH SOLVING: As 70% of water for public use comes from reservoirs, eutrophication is increasingly placing a strain on water filtration systems, an NTU professor said Most of the 26 reservoirs on Taiwan’s outlying islands are affected by eutrophication, while five out of the 20 category-one reservoirs on Taiwan proper are also affected by eutrophication, an Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) report showed. Eutrophication is caused by an excess of nutrients, which results in a buildup of plant life that prevents light and oxygen from entering the water. In April, the Mingde (明德), Baihe (白河), Jingmian (鏡面), Chengcing Lake (澄清湖) and Fengshan (鳳山) reservoirs were the five category-one reservoirs with the most eutrophication, the report said. The Fengshan reservoir scored 70 on Carlson’s trophic state index, the highest out of
NEW NUMBERS: No deaths were reported yesterday, but there were 12 local cases and two imported cases — people who had returned from Thailand and the US The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that COVID-19 restrictions are expected to remain in place after Monday next week, as it reported 12 local infections and two imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 12 local cases are 10 men and two women aged 10 to 80 who began experiencing symptoms between Thursday and Saturday. Six tested positive during isolation or upon ending it, he said, adding that the sources of infection have been identified in nine cases, while three remain unclear and would be investigated. Taoyuan reported five cases, all family