The Child Welfare League Foundation yesterday launched a public policy platform dedicated to children and adolescents that it said would be used to help turn their proposals into change.
The foundation believes there are many children and adolescents who have ideas and want to make society better, foundation chief executive officer Pai Li-fang (白麗芳) said in a statement.
As members of the Internet Generation, children and adolescents might be more accustomed to making their voices heard through digital means, she added.
By establishing the Web site 1420hz.org.tw, the foundation aims to provide people aged 14 to 20 with a safe platform where they can speak their minds, the foundation said.
There, they can find like-minded individuals and discuss their common interests, as well as express their feelings of loneliness or sadness, it said, adding that the platform also puts into practice children and adolescents’ right to be heard.
By submitting proposals on the platform, they can share their opinions, as well as learn to communicate with and respect the rights and interests of others, the foundation said.
They can also learn how to speak up for their rights and have faith in their ability to create change, it said.
Another aim of the platform would be to teach children the right to be themselves, and to have the ability to think independently and express their opinions, the foundation said.
The Web site features sections designed for discussions and proposals, as well as resources, it said.
It includes information on children’s rights, research, proposal techniques and Internet safety, Pai said.
Children and adolescents can make proposals on social issues they care about and hold discussions among themselves, while enabling more adults to understand their perspectives, she said.
The foundation would also engage in advocacy and lobbying efforts based on proposals on the platform to turn children’s ideas into change, she said.
To celebrate the launch of the platform, the foundation yesterday organized a competition inviting children and adolescents to submit proposals on topics such as education, childcare, physical and mental health, social welfare, recreation and the Internet, it said.
Proposals backed by at least 100 other people by 9pm on Aug. 31 would have the chance to enter a final contest, and the top three finalists would receive prizes, the foundation said.
They would also receive support from the foundation to continue advocating their proposals, it added.
The launch of the platform came after the foundation in 2013 established a toll-free helpline with a similar aim of listening to children and adolescents, the foundation said, adding that the telephone service allows them to discuss the problems they are facing with foundation workers, who can help them solve those problems.
However, in addition to speaking with social workers, children and adolescents need more interaction with others and ways to express their own thoughts, it said.
