AIT to celebrate ‘Fulbright Taiwan Day’ in November

Staff writer, with CNA





The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Sunday said it would celebrate “Fulbright Taiwan Day” in November as part of the 75th anniversary of the international Fulbright Program.

Throughout this year, all Fulbright partners and supporters worldwide are celebrating the anniversary with a range of activities, the AIT said in a statement.

“In conjunction with the International Education Week, AIT will celebrate the Fulbright Taiwan Day on Nov. 15,” it said.

The program for the Fulbright Taiwan Day celebrations has not yet been publicized by the AIT.

The Fulbright Program was established in 1946 as the US government’s flagship international education and cultural exchange program, in partnership with more than 160 countries worldwide, the AIT said.

The Fulbright Taiwan Program was set up in 1957 and is administered by the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange, which comprises 10 US and Taiwanese board members, it said.

Over the past six decades, Fulbright has sent more than 2,000 Taiwanese awardees to the US and brought more than 2,000 Americans to Taiwan, the AIT said.

In Taiwan, Fulbright alumni include former vice premier and minister of finance Paul Chiu (邱正雄), former premier Jiang Yi-huah (江宜樺), Cloud Gate Dance Theatre founder Lin Hwai-min (林懷民) and National Performing Arts Center director Ju Tzong-ching (朱宗慶), it said.

Internationally, Fulbright alumni include 60 Nobel laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners and 39 government leaders, it added.