Our Caribbean People's Journey to Freedom, 2021

On 1st August, 2021, Taiwan's five Caribbean diplomatic allies: Belize, Haiti, Saint Christopher and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, will celebrate almost 200 years since chattel slavery ended officially in the English-speaking Caribbean and Haiti fought for and won its independence from France in what has been described as "the only successful slave revolt in human history."

Last year, on 31st July, 2020, an official inaugural ceremony entitled 'OUR CARIBBEAN PEOPLE'S JOURNEY TO FREEDOM' was held at The Diplomatic Quarters in Tianmu to mark this historical moment. This year, the following statement has been released by the five countries as a means of reiterating that the Caribbean People's journey celebrates survival, resilience and the forging of a youthful Caribbean civilization where, despite tremendous challenges, the value of shared heritage is greater than the value of individual strides. (Advertorial)