The Museum of Military Dependents’ Villages in Hsinchu is holding an exhibition focused on the lives of the women who lived in Taiwan’s villages for military families.
Military dependents’ villages, also known as juan cun (眷村), are residential compounds that housed service members and their families brought to Taiwan by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government led by Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) in 1949.
The museum said yesterday that the exhibition shows how women in the villages were self-reliant, and how they would band together when hardships arose.
Photo: Tsai Chang-sheng, Taipei Times
“These women demonstrated toughness and wisdom in the face of all manner of adversity,” the museum said.
“A unique culture developed out of the community life in these villages,” Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said.
Since their husbands or fathers were often on the move for months at a time with their military units, family issues and other daily matters were handled by the women in the households, the museum said.
“The women were the heads of these households. You could say they held up the sky,” it said.
Life was difficult and resources were scarce, so villagers would share what they had with each other and help each other face adversity, the museum said, adding that bonds between the women in the villages were particularly strong.
“It was a common sight in these villages that everyone would come together when there was a wedding or a funeral. Those shared experiences were the most memorable aspect of life in these villages,” it said.
Hsinchu Cultural Affairs Bureau Director Chang Hsin-chih (張馨之) said that discussion of military dependents’ villages tends to focus on the contributions and sacrifices of the soldiers.
Therefore, the museum wanted to offer a different perspective, and celebrate the lives and contributions of the villages’ women, she said, adding that they were a powerful stabilizing force in society at the time.
The exhibition is centered on four themes related to village life: settling down in marriage, solidarity among women, the home as a workshop, and pleasant fragrances and flavors, Chang said.
The exhibition employs various symbolic objects such as traditional Chinese dresses, wedding-related items, rocking horses, sewing machines and kitchen items, she said.
“There are some really touching stories told through this exhibition,” she said. “I hope it allows these memories to be shared, and allows the public to better understand what life in these villages was like.”
The exhibition, which opened yesterday, is to run until Dec. 5.
Visitors are required to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures, including wearing masks, social distancing, temperature checks and real-name registration, the museum said.
