Pancreatic cancer testing urged for people at risk

By William Hetherington / Staff writer





People who are at risk of developing pancreatic cancer should get tested for the condition annually, a doctor said on Wednesday.

“Many people are concerned about pancreatic cancer because it is difficult to detect early on and easily spreads to surrounding tissue,” Tainan Municipal An-Nan Hospital deputy director Hsu Ping-yi (許秉毅) wrote on Facebook.

Hsu described three symptoms that tend to occur early: pain in the upper abdomen that worsens after meals and is often mistaken for harmless stomach pain, yellowing of the skin or whites of the eyes due to the upper part of the pancreas obstructing the bile duct, and weight loss due to cancer growth depleting the body of nutrients.

“However, when these symptoms occur, the tumor is usually already at least 3cm in diameter and has usually spread to surrounding tissue,” he said, adding that surgery might be necessary at that stage.

People who have recently been diagnosed with diabetes, have cancer cases in their family, frequently consume alcohol or have pre-existing pancreatic conditions are at increased risk of pancreatic cancer and should get tested annually, he said.

Women who have had ovarian or breast cancer are also at higher risk, Hsu said.

“If pancreatic cancer is diagnosed when the tumor is less than 2cm in diameter, 80 percent of them can be surgically removed,” he said.

The most common way to detect tumors is ultrasound testing, although there is a risk of other organs blocking the view of the tumor, inhibiting a correct diagnosis, he said.

Magnetic resonance imaging is more accurate, but remains cost-prohibitive in many cases, Hsu said.

Pancreatic cancer was Taiwan’s seventh-deadliest type of cancer last year, government data showed.