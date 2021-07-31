Executive branch approves NT$40.7 billion safety net

Staff writer, with CNA





The Executive Yuan on Thursday approved a NT$40.7 billion (US$1.46 billion) plan to improve the social safety net over the next five years, with an emphasis on mental health services and hiring in the public sector.

The amount is nearly six times the NT$700 million that the government allocated for the three years from 2018, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told a Cabinet meeting in Taipei.

The plan would allow the hiring of an additional 7,797 public-sector workers and subsidize the salaries of 2,024 workers at non-governmental organizations, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said.

It would also bolster mental health support services by providing funds to construct 71 community mental health centers and 49 facilities to assist people with psychiatric disorders, the ministry said.

Within the justice system, it would fund six new facilities and one hospital dedicated to people involuntarily committed due to mental disorders, it said.

More broadly, the funds would go toward 156 new social welfare centers, which often provide help for elderly people and at-risk families, as well as 10 child protection centers, the ministry said.

In the past few years, Taiwan has been rocked by high-profile murder cases in which the offenders were found to have severe mental illness, prompting calls for greater emphasis on prevention measures and stricter penalties.