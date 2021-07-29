The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is to increase the pace of its campaign for two referendum questions it raised on imported pork containing traces of ractopamine residue and when referendums should take place, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday.
In light of a surge in May in local COVID-19 cases, the KMT paused its planned referendum campaign events.
Amid the domestic outbreak, the Central Election Commission on July 2 postponed the date of a four-question referendum from Aug. 28 to Dec. 18.
With the easing of the COVID-19 situation, the KMT is to increase the pace of its efforts to promote its two referendum questions, Chiang told a weekly meeting of the KMT Central Standing Committee in Taipei.
His remarks came after the Central Epidemic Command Center on Tuesday lowered a nationwide COVID-19 alert from level 3 to level 2.
One of the KMT-led referendum questions, proposed by KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲), asks: “Do you agree to a total ban on the importation of pork and related products containing the beta agonist ractopamine?”
The other, initiated by Chiang, asks: “Do you agree that a referendum should be held on the same day as a national election if the election is scheduled to take place within six months of a proposal to hold a referendum being approved?”
Just as COVID-19 harms the health of Taiwanese, food safety concerns are also a threat, Chiang said.
He accused the Democratic Progressive Party administration of a lack of transparency in its review of proposals and said it had been heavy handed in passing bills during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The administration’s attitude “highlights the importance of direct democracy,” he said.
Its attitude is a reminder of the importance of the KMT’s two referendum questions to the health of Taiwanese, as well as to the development of the nation’s democracy, he said, calling the campaign the KMT’s “unshirkable” responsibility.
The KMT would continue its activities while complying with COVID-19 restrictions, he said.
As the virus situation has not completely abated, the KMT would use the opportunity to improve its digital capability, he said.
It aims to digitize its communications through online rallies and speeches, and to ensure that subsequent changes in the COVID-19 situation would not upset its plans, he said.
The KMT would work hard to boost voter turnout on Dec. 18, he said.
Meanwhile, elections for KMT chairperson and delegates of its National Congress are to be held on Sept. 25.
The date, which had originally been scheduled for Saturday last week, but were postponed due to the outbreak, was announced by the KMT following approval by its Central Standing Committee.
Candidates would be required to pick up registration forms on Aug. 12 or 13 and submit them on Aug. 16 or 17, the KMT said.
Chiang yesterday said that his term as chairman expires on Aug. 18, and that he would take a leave of absence from the role once he registers his candidacy to be re-elected.
