Prisoners and detainees should be vaccinated to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak occurring in the nation’s correctional facilities, particularly those who are pregnant and patients receiving dialysis, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said yesterday.
“I believe that all levels of courts will gradually resume reviews of legal cases following the downgrade [to the COVID-19 alert level]. Detainees and inmates will be asked to stand trial again and more people convicted of crimes will start serving sentences. This will heighten the risk of cluster infections in prisons and detention centers,” Chen said in an online news conference.
Many nations have reported COVID-19 outbreaks in prisons and detention facilities since the pandemic began last year, she said.
In the US, 27,000 inmates contracted COVID-19 last year and 1,700 of them died, she said, adding that 250 correctional facility employees also died after being infected.
The Agency of Corrections oversees 51 prisons and detention centers in Taiwan, which house about 55,000 inmates and detainees, Chen said.
On average, each inmate has a space of about 2.31m2, she said.
Prisons would remain hotspots for COVID-19 outbreaks even if tightened disease prevention measures are enforced, she added.
After the government raised the COVID-19 alert to level 3 on May 19, the Judicial Yuan and Ministry of Justice suspended in principle all trials, arraignments and executions, Chen said.
With the alert being downgraded to level 2 on Tuesday, courts and prosecutors’ offices would resume legal proceedings, which means that more inmates would stand trial and more convicted people would begin to serve their sentences, she said.
While the Agency of Corrections told the NPP that the vaccination rate of personnel at the agency and correctional facilities was 99.16 percent as of yesterday, it did not provide detailed statistics, Chen said.
The agency should not underestimate the risk of cluster infections occurring in prisons and ensure that the vaccination list that it compiles includes all those who need to be vaccinated, she said.
As of June 18, the agency’s vaccination list included 8,505 correctional facility employees, 2,911 of whom had been vaccinated with at least the first dose, she added.
Prisoners who are 50 or older, pregnant or receiving dialysis should not be deprived of their right to be vaccinated, as they are priority groups listed by the Central Epidemic Command Center, Chen said.
“COVID-19 does not distinguish between inmates and correctional facility employees. While inmates stay in prison most of the time, some who visit hospitals for prenatal tests or dialysis are at risk of contracting the virus,” she said.
